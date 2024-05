Chelsea apparently confident in beating Utd to the signing of Olise. Seems weird the top sides aren't in for him after the season he's had - basically choosing between a Europa League basketcase of a club and a Conference League basketcase of a club.



Chelsea building an interesting attack though if it comes off - Nkunku left, Olise right and Palmer as a #10 on the face of it looks to have a huge amount of promise.



It’s a mistake for us not to be in for him if we’re really not - and him going to Chelsea as you say is a huge shame (I’d add Jackson whose going to be very good)There’s a massive shortage of wide forward talent in the 20-23 age bracket we’d want to buy from and he’s head and shoulders above what’s available this summer.