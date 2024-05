Does this include youth games? Imagine missing out on a 17 year old Mbappe or Messi cause they havenít played 150 games for you to collect data on



I think that rule applies only for first team signings. We have done pretty well with signing U-18 players for our youth squads. Clark, Doak, Elliott, Nyoni, Nallo, all recent acquisitions. Point being that the players the manager wants to be in and around the squad from day 1 need to have a body of work behind them.