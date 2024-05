Would hate to see Neto at City but for that fee, can see them as only suitors with his injury record unfortunately.



Yeah, he's ideal for them - they can make the most of his quality for the games he's actually fit for, and then just have one of their other £50-100m wingers step in for the half season that he's injured.No jeopardy from injuries, no drop-off since their squad players are happy getting under-the-table second salaries/ambassador deals plus guaranteed trophies. And another season of the media and pundits asking "how does Guardiola manage to make Man City so successful?" in admiring bewilderment.