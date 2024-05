Good stepping stone signings for Newcastle. Neither is quite good enough - or reliably fit enough in Kelly's case - to move to a current top four team but are significant improvements on most of what Newcastle already have (Lascelles, Schar, Burn, Dummett!). Livramento, Botman, Tosin and Kelly is a good back four.



Are Newcastle still bleating about PSR impeding them or have they just magicked up another self-sponsorship deal?



Schar is quite a player, with enough international experience too!