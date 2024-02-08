« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 541 542 543 544 545 [546]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1718887 times)

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21800 on: February 8, 2024, 01:44:40 pm »
Finally, after much desperation and exaggerated claims amongst 9 months of zero competitive football, aspiring young starlet Jesse Beanzzz Lingard has been offered a contract (as a professional footballer, no less) at FC Seoul.

Apparently hes keen to expand his off-field business interests in esports, fashion and a fledgling restaurant empire. A modern renaissance man indeed.

Clearly South Korea were keen to provide the masses with some uplifting news after the despair of their shock semi defeat in the Asia Cup.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21801 on: February 8, 2024, 02:05:27 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on February  8, 2024, 01:44:40 pm
Finally, after much desperation and exaggerated claims amongst 9 months of zero competitive football, aspiring young starlet Jesse Beanzzz Lingard has been offered a contract (as a professional footballer, no less) at FC Seoul.

Apparently hes keen to expand his off-field business interests in esports, fashion and a fledgling restaurant empire. A modern renaissance man indeed.

Clearly South Korea were keen to provide the masses with some uplifting news after the despair of their shock semi defeat in the Asia Cup.
It's a weird one as he seemingly gave up on being a serious footballer some time ago.  Maybe getting his foot in the door with FC Seoul is just a way to build a bit of a brand in South Korea.

I occasionally come across the irritating advert of David Beckham touting a place on his esports team.  That's got JLingz all over it.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,742
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21802 on: February 8, 2024, 02:10:48 pm »
I've seen one of his esports teams competing in the Apex Legends tournaments.  His teams are literally called JLingz.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline Redley

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 769
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21803 on: February 8, 2024, 02:16:41 pm »
How shit must him and De Gea be that they've been free agents for like 8/9 months and no Saudi team thought 'Yeah fuck it why not, they're sort of famous'
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21804 on: February 8, 2024, 02:37:34 pm »
Quote from: tubby on February  8, 2024, 02:10:48 pm
I've seen one of his esports teams competing in the Apex Legends tournaments.  His teams are literally called JLingz.
:puke2

I know people have got to make a living and doing so by playing computer games is a more challenging way than most... but... I just don't think I could rock up covered in JLingz apparel.  It's very possible though that he's not seen as such a twerp in South Korea.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,745
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21805 on: February 8, 2024, 02:42:45 pm »
Quote from: Redley on February  8, 2024, 02:16:41 pm
How shit must him and De Gea be that they've been free agents for like 8/9 months and no Saudi team thought 'Yeah fuck it why not, they're sort of famous'
Lingard had an extended trial with Al Ettifaq end of last year but they declined to take it further.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,423
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21806 on: February 8, 2024, 03:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Redley on February  8, 2024, 02:16:41 pm
How shit must him and De Gea be that they've been free agents for like 8/9 months and no Saudi team thought 'Yeah fuck it why not, they're sort of famous'

Or De Gea might have an ounce of integrity about him and has turned down offers from Saudi?

A hell of a lot more players turn them down than go there.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline Henry Gale

  • Margot Robbie Stalker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,622
  • My name is Henry Gale. I'm from Minnesota.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21807 on: February 8, 2024, 04:30:22 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February  8, 2024, 03:42:49 pm
Or De Gea might have an ounce of integrity about him and has turned down offers from Saudi?

A hell of a lot more players turn them down than go there.

I would be very surprised if he hasn't had offers. Not just from Saudi but all over Europe too. Maybe he's just not in a rush and enjoying his free time.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,002
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21808 on: February 8, 2024, 07:37:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on February  8, 2024, 02:37:34 pm
:puke2

I know people have got to make a living and doing so by playing computer games is a more challenging way than most... but... I just don't think I could rock up covered in JLingz apparel.  It's very possible though that he's not seen as such a twerp in South Korea.

E-sports teams mostly lose money I think so just having someone covering the costs is probably enough motivation to join.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,223
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21809 on: February 9, 2024, 12:01:06 am »
I hope Hazell doesn't see this, I don't know how he will take there being a shit Redondo in this world.

Quote
Inter Miami have advanced negotiations to buy Federico Redondo. They are preparing a $8M proposal, a figure that his club is willing to accept.

[@CLMerlo]
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21810 on: February 16, 2024, 11:23:02 am »
Lego head eluding to Arsenal being in for Mbappe.
Logged

Offline MJD-L4

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,017
  • "Mellor, lovely cushioned header...For GERRAAARD!"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21811 on: February 16, 2024, 11:30:27 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 16, 2024, 11:23:02 am
Lego head eluding to Arsenal being in for Mbappe.

He can be quite funny at times, Arteta.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21812 on: February 17, 2024, 10:12:58 am »
Loads of noise on Twitter that Tel at Bayern could be available in summer.

Very promising talent, theyd be mad to let him go. Their recruitment and decision making has been pretty shocking last few years. Usually a well oiled machine.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,583
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21813 on: February 17, 2024, 04:13:45 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on February 17, 2024, 10:12:58 am
Loads of noise on Twitter that Tel at Bayern could be available in summer.

Very promising talent, theyd be mad to let him go. Their recruitment and decision making has been pretty shocking last few years. Usually a well oiled machine.

https://fbref.com/en/players/829aa60c/Mathys-Tel

Yikes!
I mean there's prob big sub effects especially for Bayern coming on vs tired sides but still
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21814 on: February 17, 2024, 05:18:59 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on February 17, 2024, 04:13:45 pm
https://fbref.com/en/players/829aa60c/Mathys-Tel

Yikes!
I mean there's prob big sub effects especially for Bayern coming on vs tired sides but still

Yeah theyll be something to that, but still looks an exciting talent. Utd linked.
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,545
  • Red since '64
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21815 on: February 17, 2024, 08:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on February 16, 2024, 11:23:02 am
Lego head eluding to Arsenal being in for Mbappe.

Well if were speculating at that level, how about Mbappe ending up at City, with Haaland ending up at R.M?
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21816 on: February 20, 2024, 01:01:11 pm »
Mbappe to Madrid confirmed, come out of nowhere that one
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,265
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21817 on: February 20, 2024, 01:44:10 pm »
Quote from: Original on February 20, 2024, 01:01:11 pm
Mbappe to Madrid confirmed, come out of nowhere that one

I thought he was going to Arsenal?
Logged

Offline Crimson

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21818 on: February 22, 2024, 01:59:16 pm »
Quote from: Andy on February 20, 2024, 01:44:10 pm
I thought he was going to Arsenal?

Apparently he was not swayed by the extra £1
Logged
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on August 22, 2019, 06:32:30 pm
I have no idea what Im taking about

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,462
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21819 on: Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm »
Sounds like Real Madrid will also be getting Alphonso Davies in the summer.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21820 on: Yesterday at 05:08:19 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:38:22 pm
Sounds like Real Madrid will also be getting Alphonso Davies in the summer.

Been muted for a while that one, also linked to that Yoro kid.

Building a great team on paper tbf.
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,102
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21821 on: Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 05:08:19 pm
Been muted for a while that one, also linked to that Yoro kid.

Building a great team on paper tbf.

agreed. so much for keeping it silent. it's out in the open now.
Logged

Offline Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21822 on: Yesterday at 07:13:45 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 06:49:17 pm
agreed. so much for keeping it silent. it's out in the open now.

Signing Bellingham, Endrick, Mbappe and Davies within a year whilst claiming poverty and needing super league .. they can get to feck.
Logged

Offline Vegeta

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 350
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21823 on: Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm »
The Real Madrid super team is taking form, gonna be freaking awesome to see this in action next year.
Logged
150 IQ never wrong.

Offline Original

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,401
  • Sound
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21824 on: Yesterday at 11:54:18 pm »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm
The Real Madrid super team is taking form, gonna be freaking awesome to see this in action next year.

Is it yeah?
Logged

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,102
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21825 on: Today at 01:51:32 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm
The Real Madrid super team is taking form, gonna be freaking awesome to see this in action next year.

Oh yeah. So so excited.


So excited. EXCITED!!!
Logged

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,482
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21826 on: Today at 01:55:58 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm
The Real Madrid super team is taking form, gonna be freaking awesome to see this in action next year.

They should probably get a cool nickname. Because they're signing the best players in the galaxy, maybe they could be called the Galaxy boys or something. We can work on it.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,805
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21827 on: Today at 04:24:56 am »
Quote from: Vegeta on Yesterday at 09:01:01 pm
The Real Madrid super team is taking form, gonna be freaking awesome to see this in action next year.

They'll be fck'd once they do a return leg in the CL knockout round @ Anfield.  ;)
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.
Pages: 1 ... 541 542 543 544 545 [546]   Go Up
« previous next »
 