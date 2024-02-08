Finally, after much desperation and exaggerated claims amongst 9 months of zero competitive football, aspiring young starlet Jesse Beanzzz Lingard has been offered a contract (as a professional footballer, no less) at FC Seoul.
Apparently hes keen to expand his off-field business interests in esports, fashion and a fledgling restaurant empire. A modern renaissance man indeed.
Clearly South Korea were keen to provide the masses with some uplifting news after the despair of their shock semi defeat in the Asia Cup.