Fulham is probably a decent move for Andre. His price was always going to rise given how he's gone out at Fluminense and with what we've got at the moment I think money could/would be spent better elsewhere. For him, he knows if he succeeds there he can go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, evidenced by Bayern very nearly paying 60 million for Palinha who's already in his prime years. Andre will go for even more than that if he succeeds, but it does again rule Liverpool out of the equation, not that I think we'll massively regret it unless he becomes one of the worlds best.I'm still hoping for something better. Palinha isn't a game changer for me and Andre is an unknown quantity at the top level of European football. I've liked the job Mac Allister and Endo have done so far too. If we're to buy someone I'm hoping it's one of the elite players in that position, Lavia or Caicedo weren't the answers for me either. The market does appear to be small, maybe it'll be a young lad from Benfica or perhaps they'll try and re-purpose someone else to play that role. We shall see. I don't think Salah is off in the summer so alongside getting him a long term contract to see out his playing days here, the priority will likely remain that number six (a progressive destroyer?) and Matip's long term replacement.