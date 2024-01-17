« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1674138 times)

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21640 on: January 17, 2024, 09:24:15 am »
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,770
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21641 on: January 17, 2024, 09:43:47 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 17, 2024, 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?
if he has the same effect as he did on ettifaq, Ajax can hope to win one game in the next 17!
Logged

Offline Dougle

  • and the bleu cat!
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,041
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21642 on: January 17, 2024, 04:40:27 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 17, 2024, 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?

Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21643 on: January 17, 2024, 04:56:09 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on January 17, 2024, 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?

Shame his project of changing the country from within never materialised.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,093
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21644 on: January 17, 2024, 06:30:37 pm »
No need for such bitter comments about Henderson. He was always the perfect professional and captain for us ...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,770
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21645 on: January 17, 2024, 07:47:24 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 17, 2024, 06:30:37 pm
No need for such bitter comments about Henderson. He was always the perfect professional and captain for us ...
Ha ha
Quote from: Dougle on January 17, 2024, 04:40:27 pm
Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.
I'm guessing it's a free transfer, and so we don't get any sell on?

a shame if true, not that we can complain - we received tens of millions over market value for him with the original transfer.
« Last Edit: January 17, 2024, 07:48:59 pm by classycarra »
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,663
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21646 on: January 17, 2024, 07:49:40 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on January 17, 2024, 04:56:09 pm
Shame his project of changing the country from within never materialised.

Perhaps Steven Gerrard will continue the work.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,570
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21647 on: January 17, 2024, 09:01:22 pm »
Missed this one from earlier in the month.

Gelson Martins (28) has moved from Monaco to Olympiakos for £2.6m.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,022
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21648 on: January 17, 2024, 09:06:23 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on January 17, 2024, 09:01:22 pm
Missed this one from earlier in the month.

Gelson Martins (28) has moved from Monaco to Olympiakos for £2.6m.
I remember when he was at Sporting 5 or 6 years back that he was one of those names we were regularly linked to.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,295
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21649 on: Yesterday at 04:15:49 am »
Quote from: Dougle on January 17, 2024, 04:40:27 pm
Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.

Reportedly he wont get remunerated at all for the SPL move as he deferred his wages for tax reasons. Shane for him, guessing he just really couldnt settle there or it was not a move that lived up to his expectations 
Logged
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,710
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21650 on: Yesterday at 04:51:18 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 17, 2024, 09:06:23 pm
I remember when he was at Sporting 5 or 6 years back that he was one of those names we were regularly linked to.

When we signed Salah, he was the other winger that we were heavily linked with. No idea if the interest was real or not.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,999
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21651 on: Today at 10:10:03 am »
Fulham have bid 30 million for Andre according to the Times.
Logged

Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,125
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21652 on: Today at 11:07:10 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:10:03 am
Fulham have bid 30 million for Andre according to the Times.

Rule of thumb: if agents are aggressively briefing Liverpool's interest;
it normally means it is shop window talk to boost PL interest in their client.
Logged
Follow me on twatter: @JDMessias

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,936
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21653 on: Today at 12:38:37 pm »
Fulham is probably a decent move for Andre. His price was always going to rise given how he's gone out at Fluminense and with what we've got at the moment I think money could/would be spent better elsewhere. For him, he knows if he succeeds there he can go to one of the biggest clubs in the world, evidenced by Bayern very nearly paying 60 million for Palinha who's already in his prime years. Andre will go for even more than that if he succeeds, but it does again rule Liverpool out of the equation, not that I think we'll massively regret it unless he becomes one of the worlds best.

I'm still hoping for something better. Palinha isn't a game changer for me and Andre is an unknown quantity at the top level of European football. I've liked the job Mac Allister and Endo have done so far too. If we're to buy someone I'm hoping it's one of the elite players in that position, Lavia or Caicedo weren't the answers for me either. The market does appear to be small, maybe it'll be a young lad from Benfica or perhaps they'll try and re-purpose someone else to play that role. We shall see. I don't think Salah is off in the summer so alongside getting him a long term contract to see out his playing days here, the priority will likely remain that number six (a progressive destroyer?  ;D) and Matip's long term replacement.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21654 on: Today at 01:22:40 pm »
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,480
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21655 on: Today at 01:25:15 pm »
Tuchel wants to ruin that club.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,795
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21656 on: Today at 01:26:39 pm »
Harry getting the old gang back together. Only a matter of time until theyre linked with Harry Winks.
Logged
AHA!
Pages: 1 ... 537 538 539 540 541 [542]   Go Up
« previous next »
 