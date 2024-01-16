« previous next »
lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:43:47 am
lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?
if he has the same effect as he did on ettifaq, Ajax can hope to win one game in the next 17!
Dougle

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm
lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?

Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:56:09 pm
lionel_messias on Yesterday at 09:24:15 am
Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.

I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?

Shame his project of changing the country from within never materialised.
PeterTheRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
No need for such bitter comments about Henderson. He was always the perfect professional and captain for us ...
classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:47:24 pm
PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
No need for such bitter comments about Henderson. He was always the perfect professional and captain for us ...
Ha ha
Dougle on Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm
Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.
I'm guessing it's a free transfer, and so we don't get any sell on?

a shame if true, not that we can complain - we received tens of millions over market value for him with the original transfer.
jillcwhomever

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:49:40 pm
Tobelius on Yesterday at 04:56:09 pm
Shame his project of changing the country from within never materialised.

Perhaps Steven Gerrard will continue the work.
BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm
Missed this one from earlier in the month.

Gelson Martins (28) has moved from Monaco to Olympiakos for £2.6m.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 09:01:22 pm
Missed this one from earlier in the month.

Gelson Martins (28) has moved from Monaco to Olympiakos for £2.6m.
I remember when he was at Sporting 5 or 6 years back that he was one of those names we were regularly linked to.
Historical Fool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:15:49 am
Dougle on Yesterday at 04:40:27 pm
Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.

Reportedly he wont get remunerated at all for the SPL move as he deferred his wages for tax reasons. Shane for him, guessing he just really couldnt settle there or it was not a move that lived up to his expectations 
Max_powers

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 04:51:18 am
Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 09:06:23 pm
I remember when he was at Sporting 5 or 6 years back that he was one of those names we were regularly linked to.

When we signed Salah, he was the other winger that we were heavily linked with. No idea if the interest was real or not.
