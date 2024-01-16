Ajax taking Hendo, at 33.I guess they want his leadership skills and experience for a young squad?
No need for such bitter comments about Henderson. He was always the perfect professional and captain for us ...
Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.
Shame his project of changing the country from within never materialised.
Missed this one from earlier in the month.Gelson Martins (28) has moved from Monaco to Olympiakos for £2.6m.
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..
I remember when he was at Sporting 5 or 6 years back that he was one of those names we were regularly linked to.
