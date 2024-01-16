Good move all round I think. (Given I know next to nothing). It'll be nice and cold for Hendo. Back in Europe without being in England. What a well renumerated shi*show move that was for him in August.



Reportedly he wont get remunerated at all for the SPL move as he deferred his wages for tax reasons. Shane for him, guessing he just really couldnt settle there or it was not a move that lived up to his expectations