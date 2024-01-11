« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 536 537 538 539 540 [541]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1668433 times)

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,446
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21600 on: January 11, 2024, 05:13:24 am »
Dominic Solanke is 26??

jesus that flew by
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21601 on: January 11, 2024, 08:54:13 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on January 11, 2024, 05:13:24 am
Dominic Solanke is 26??

jesus that flew by
Tell me about it.

I remember watching Jay Spearing play for the reserves just like it was yesterday.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21602 on: January 11, 2024, 01:07:50 pm »
If Newcastle are interested in Solanke get it done. We'll have a sell on clause, I don't really think he takes them to a better level, and hopefully he doesn't have to play against us soon!
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21603 on: January 11, 2024, 01:32:04 pm »
Dier to Bayern confirmed by Plettenberg

Another strange transfer for them.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,313
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21604 on: January 11, 2024, 04:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 11, 2024, 01:32:04 pm
Dier to Bayern confirmed by Plettenberg

Another strange transfer for them.
Placating H.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,801
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21605 on: January 11, 2024, 06:08:55 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on January 11, 2024, 01:32:04 pm
Dier to Bayern confirmed by Plettenberg

Another strange transfer for them.
I don't think it's strange at all. They needed a fourth choice in central defence and midfield, Dier fits both and has plenty of top-level experience. Plus, they're getting him on a six-month contract, for free.
« Last Edit: January 11, 2024, 06:10:50 pm by Sheer Magnetism »
Logged

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21606 on: January 12, 2024, 10:09:55 am »
Dier's leaving video is hilarious. One because he comes across like he's choosing to leave when in actuality they want him gone, and secondly because in all likelihood he's back there in 6 months.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,173
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21607 on: January 12, 2024, 10:34:50 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 11, 2024, 01:07:50 pm
If Newcastle are interested in Solanke get it done. We'll have a sell on clause, I don't really think he takes them to a better level, and hopefully he doesn't have to play against us soon!

Reading £40m holding out for £50m , personally think they would be foolish to sell at that price .
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,328
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21608 on: January 12, 2024, 12:09:03 pm »
What % sell on clause do we have for Solanke? Newcastle would be a bad move.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,383
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21609 on: January 12, 2024, 12:19:34 pm »
Why do Newcastle want a striker?! .. isn't that like 5th or 6th in their priorities?
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21610 on: January 12, 2024, 12:52:11 pm »
Quote from: rocco on January 12, 2024, 10:34:50 am
Reading £40m holding out for £50m , personally think they would be foolish to sell at that price .

I like Solanke a lot but if they get 50 million they should be snapping their hands off, surely? Good goalscorers are hard to come by and he's proving he is one of those this season, but I think you have to be realistic about things. Ings had one really good season after leaving Liverpool where he scored 20 plus for Southampton and I think Solanke is in his bracket where 20 goal seasons are the exception and not the norm. They might want to hold on until the summer and sell if he's interested in a move but they aren't in much danger of going down.

We'll probably have 10 or 20% of the sale so it's more back including the 20 odd million we sold him for. It's a deal that's worked out for all parties really. If I was a Newcastle fan with all that money to spend I'd be a bit whelmed personally I must say. Wilson can do his numbers if not better when fit and Isak is a level above really.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,038
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21611 on: January 12, 2024, 12:53:29 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:19:34 pm
Why do Newcastle want a striker?! .. isn't that like 5th or 6th in their priorities?

I guess because Wilson can't stay fit and Isak has had his issues too.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline KurtVerbose

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,659
  • Burp! ...excuse me.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21612 on: January 12, 2024, 12:53:52 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 11, 2024, 08:54:13 am
Tell me about it.

I remember watching Jay Spearing play for the reserves just like it was yesterday.

It was yesterday, he's still playing for the reserves.
Logged
You try me once you beg for more.

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21613 on: January 12, 2024, 12:54:21 pm »
It's also strange in that he's a poor man's Isak?
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21614 on: January 12, 2024, 12:55:50 pm »
Dier: I always dreamed of playing for a big club.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21615 on: January 12, 2024, 01:22:22 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on January 12, 2024, 12:19:34 pm
Why do Newcastle want a striker?! .. isn't that like 5th or 6th in their priorities?
Eddie Howe's at the wheel (of the transfer strategy)
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,173
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21616 on: January 12, 2024, 02:16:16 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 12, 2024, 12:09:03 pm
What % sell on clause do we have for Solanke? Newcastle would be a bad move.

20% on any profit
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,173
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21617 on: January 12, 2024, 02:22:35 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on January 12, 2024, 12:52:11 pm
I like Solanke a lot but if they get 50 million they should be snapping their hands off, surely? Good goalscorers are hard to come by and he's proving he is one of those this season, but I think you have to be realistic about things. Ings had one really good season after leaving Liverpool where he scored 20 plus for Southampton and I think Solanke is in his bracket where 20 goal seasons are the exception and not the norm. They might want to hold on until the summer and sell if he's interested in a move but they aren't in much danger of going down.

We'll probably have 10 or 20% of the sale so it's more back including the 20 odd million we sold him for. It's a deal that's worked out for all parties really. If I was a Newcastle fan with all that money to spend I'd be a bit whelmed personally I must say. Wilson can do his numbers if not better when fit and Isak is a level above really.

With Solanke There about 5/6 position's higher in the table , that alone worth a extra £12.5/15m and keeps them out the relegation battle
Logged

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,139
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21618 on: January 12, 2024, 02:57:52 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January  6, 2024, 10:18:45 am
Werner has been shocking since his move to Chelsea. This season at Leipzig, he's had 2 goals and 1 assist in 14 appearances. He is turning 28 soon, and he is no longer a player for the top level ...

that is absolutely dier ;D

didnt know he fell of a cliff performance wise. thought be contributing around 10 g+a for leipzig since they are such an attacking club. This spurs side under ange looks rapid though. son and werner up front and van de ven at the back.

Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21619 on: January 13, 2024, 07:24:51 am »
Id of thought guaranteed PL goals is worth more than £50 million these days, especially to plastics. The issue is whether Solankes season this year is a one year wonder.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21620 on: January 13, 2024, 10:38:18 am »
Quote from: Knight on January 13, 2024, 07:24:51 am
Id of thought guaranteed PL goals is worth more than £50 million these days, especially to plastics. The issue is whether Solankes season this year is a one year wonder.

I don't think he is a one-season wonder ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/dominic-solanke/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/258889
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,242
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21621 on: January 13, 2024, 11:32:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed ... on January 13, 2024, 10:38:18 am
I don't think he is a one-season wonder ...

https://www.transfermarkt.com/dominic-solanke/leistungsdatendetails/spieler/258889

Is last seasons PL of this seasons more representative? We know hed score goals in the championship. Thats not really the question.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,086
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21622 on: January 13, 2024, 12:33:29 pm »
Quote from: Knight on January 13, 2024, 11:32:51 am
Is last seasons PL of this seasons more representative? We know hed score goals in the championship. Thats not really the question.

You can see that both in the Championship and in the Premier League his goalscoring record has seriously improved in his second season. It usually means that the player is adapting and improving ...
Logged

Offline Wghennessy

  • Embarassing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,581
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21623 on: January 13, 2024, 11:48:22 pm »
He's putting the chances away basically. 12 goals with an XG of 11 and only one penalty.
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21624 on: January 14, 2024, 08:45:00 am »
Haven't Newcastle got to sell to buy ?  Can't see them splashing £50m on any player.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,595
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21625 on: January 14, 2024, 11:48:33 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on January 14, 2024, 08:45:00 am
Haven't Newcastle got to sell to buy ?  Can't see them splashing £50m on any player.

Pretty much. Incredible how the media has been linking Newcastle, Chelsea and Everton this month with signings they surely can't make
Logged

Offline SerbianScouser

  • Far from world class.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,710
  • ...All the best
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21626 on: January 14, 2024, 07:01:53 pm »
Villa bidding 9m euros for 18 year old right back from Red Star Belgrade Kosta Nedeljkovic.

Kid is a proper talent/athlete. Think we may have missed a trick here.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21627 on: January 14, 2024, 07:04:26 pm »
Quote from: SerbianScouser on January 14, 2024, 07:01:53 pm
Villa bidding 9m euros for 18 year old right back from Red Star Belgrade Kosta Nedeljkovic.

Kid is a proper talent/athlete. Think we may have missed a trick here.
We've got 2 very promising young right backs at the club. How many more do you want?! ;D
« Last Edit: January 14, 2024, 07:15:01 pm by Boaty McBoatface »
Logged

Offline whtwht

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,736
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21628 on: January 14, 2024, 08:56:26 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 14, 2024, 07:04:26 pm
We've got 2 very promising young right backs at the club. How many more do you want?! ;D


Like Pokemon we gotta catch em all!!!
Logged
Quote from: Always_A_Red on November  1, 2013, 02:06:49 pm
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.
Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 am
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 50
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21629 on: January 14, 2024, 08:58:23 pm »
Quote from: whtwht on January 14, 2024, 08:56:26 pm


Like Pokemon we gotta catch em all!!!

Mewtwo is enough 😏
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,708
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21630 on: January 14, 2024, 10:02:45 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on January 14, 2024, 07:04:26 pm
We've got 2 very promising young right backs at the club. How many more do you want?! ;D

 ;D

Every young player who signs for another team and there will be some fans of all other teams going weve missed a trick here' ;D  Like somehow a club can have or will want about 70 players (well, Chelsea obvs. do, but you know what I mean!).
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,913
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21631 on: January 14, 2024, 11:00:41 pm »
Marcos Leonardo went to Benfica from Santos and already scored in a debut cameo. Whatever they paid for him they'll get back three times if not more.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • Belfast Red
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21632 on: Today at 12:01:58 am »
Ajax in for Hendo
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Online BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,543
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21633 on: Today at 12:05:58 am »
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 12:01:58 am
Ajax in for Hendo

Old news and more than likely not going to happen. They want him for zero fee and more than likely a serious cut to his salary. Would be miracle if both him and his club bow to that request.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online Big Dirk

  • But with Little Harnds. One of these is incorrerct.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,690
  • Belfast Red
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21634 on: Today at 12:18:22 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:05:58 am
Old news and more than likely not going to happen. They want him for zero fee and more than likely a serious cut to his salary. Would be miracle if both him and his club bow to that request.

Joyce saying its near a done deal
Logged
Born a Red-Live a Red-Die a Red

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,223
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21635 on: Today at 12:22:45 am »
https://twitter.com/_pauljoyce/status/1747405377287684235

Quote
Jordan Henderson scheduled to leave Al-Ettifaq training camp and return to England to consider options.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 536 537 538 539 540 [541]   Go Up
« previous next »
 