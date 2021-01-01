« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1653697 times)

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,514
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21560 on: Today at 10:00:20 am »
Werner to Spurs on loan it seems, good move that.

Will fit them like a glove and youd imagine hell have better luck/variance in front of goal this time round in prem.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 535 536 537 538 539 [540]   Go Up
« previous next »
 