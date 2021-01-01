Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
535
536
537
538
539
[
540
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD (Read 1653697 times)
Phineus
Legacy Fan
Posts: 4,514
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
«
Reply #21560 on:
Today
at 10:00:20 am »
Werner to Spurs on loan it seems, good move that.
Will fit them like a glove and youd imagine hell have better luck/variance in front of goal this time round in prem.
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
535
536
537
538
539
[
540
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Page created in 0.012 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.33]
SMF 2.0.19
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2