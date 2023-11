I'd put Kane up there with Haaland, with Kane you also have someone that posts double figures in assists too, Omishen is playing for far and away the best team in Italy, I'll reserve judgement until he's moved to a proper league, as Serie A is fairly shit nowadays



I think he'd do well in the Premier League so hopefully he goes elsewhere. He ran us ragged in Naples (albeit he didn't do a lot at Anfield in what was a dead rubber for them).Man U have already gone in with Hojlund and Man City with Haaland. He would definitely improve Arsenal, Spurs or Chelsea.Some of the rumours linking him with us are far-fetched as, even if we sold Salah, he's nothing like what we'd be looking for. Football gossip writing is surely one that will be replaced by AI: club A are selling or have sold player J in position X. Club A have some money and need a new X. Search database for high valued players that play in position X. Generate story that club A are buying players K or L from clubs Y or Z. Club Y will have some money etc.