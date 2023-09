Can someone explain to me, why did Arsenal pay as much as they did for Havertz, and give him that contract, when he had already flopped in Chelsea, or at the very least not living up to expectations?



Some things in modern football really make it seem like most clubs are run by idiots with too much money.



He must be some sort of a pet project for Arteta. Most of us have assumed that he plans to use him as a false 9, even though it didn't make too much sense with the way they use Odegaard. It has turned out that Arteta sees both Odegaard and Havertz as his two No.8s, with Rice being the lone No.6. In my humble opinion, it is a disaster waiting to happen, and Arteta will abandon it pretty soon, and will introduce Partey next to Rice, with Odegaard playing ahead of them ...