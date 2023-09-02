Arsenal giving what, 65m to Chelsea for Havertz? Probably up there as in if stupidest deals in window in reflection.



Brighton have made a wedge, not sure how all new signings will settle though.



Chelsea - basket cases. Gusto will probably turn out to be one of their more important players for them, Jackson looks like has potential but 1billion spent and theres maybe one player in their squad who you fancy to get double digit goals and hes injured for 4 months.



City had an uninspiring window but players that will be effective in their robotic style.



Utd, funny stuff. Mount not what they need at all, Onana flatters to deceive and Amrabat is a crab. No idea on the young striker but hes a teenager so could go either way.



Spurs Maddison is a great signing, think VDV will be a good signing too. 45m on Johnson is such a bad transfer though. Actually playing and getting best out of Sarr and Udogie will go under radar for them though.



Newcastle bit meh. Tonali is decent lets see how long he stays/settles. Livramento transfer very strange. Barnes is OK and Hall has potential but all these players have a pretty average ceiling.



Think Bournemouth and Villa have quietly had very good windows. Forest 7 deadline day signings in and now an international break, so pretty much half a team to bed in again. See how that goes for them.