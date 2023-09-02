« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 07:34:22 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September  1, 2023, 11:00:29 pm
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.

No replacement signed.

Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.

Id happily take Branthwaite off their hands.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 10:41:20 am
Southampton had a pretty good window.  :o

Top ten net earners:



Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 10:55:15 am
Arsenal giving what, 65m to Chelsea for Havertz? Probably up there as in if stupidest deals in window in reflection.

Brighton have made a wedge, not sure how all new signings will settle though.

Chelsea - basket cases. Gusto will probably turn out to be one of their more important players for them, Jackson looks like has potential but 1billion spent and theres maybe one player in their squad who you fancy to get double digit goals and hes injured for 4 months.

City had an uninspiring window but players that will be effective in their robotic style.

Utd, funny stuff. Mount not what they need at all, Onana flatters to deceive and Amrabat is a crab. No idea on the young striker but hes a teenager so could go either way.

Spurs  Maddison is a great signing, think VDV will be a good signing too. 45m on Johnson is such a bad transfer though. Actually playing and getting best out of Sarr and Udogie will go under radar for them though.

Newcastle  bit meh. Tonali is decent lets see how long he stays/settles. Livramento transfer very strange. Barnes is OK and Hall has potential but all these players have a pretty average ceiling.

Think Bournemouth and Villa have quietly had very good windows. Forest  7 deadline day signings in and now an international break, so pretty much half a team to bed in again. See how that goes for them.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 11:17:54 am
Quote from: Hazell on September  1, 2023, 08:31:31 pm
This just came up on the BBC website:

The transfer window has been tough - Pochettino

:lmao

I think that is a fair comment on his part, how the fuck is he supposed to learn all these new names after having spent long enough learning the names of the dozens who were already there?  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 11:20:48 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on September  1, 2023, 11:50:13 pm
Indeed. But the Beatles (and others) didnt record that and I just wanted to make an outrageous statement.

It does show the age of typical rawk posters that the joke was so readily used and recognised.  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 11:29:01 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  2, 2023, 10:41:20 am
Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times

You just know that the fans of some of those PL clubs will still be spitting their dummy over the signings they haven't made, united in particular will be breaking out the norwich scarves almost immediately.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 11:30:42 am
Quote from: Skeeve on September  2, 2023, 11:20:48 am
It does show the age of typical rawk posters that the joke was so readily used and recognised.  ;D

Shows their music is timeless and transcends all age groups.

No, youre probably right. :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 12:03:30 pm
Quote from: Phineus on September  2, 2023, 10:55:15 am


Chelsea - basket cases. Gusto will probably turn out to be one of their more important players for them, Jackson looks like has potential but 1billion spent and theres maybe one player in their squad who you fancy to get double digit goals and hes injured for 4 months.


Id push back on this a bit - yes theyre basket cases as a business and all over the map
But on the pitch theyve got a v good manager and he has a lot of talent to work with - obviously too much and yeah its a bit unbalanced but youd always rather have too many decent players than too few
They dont have Europe to worry about so I suspect theyll be back to being top 4 rivals
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 12:06:28 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  2, 2023, 10:41:20 am

Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times

never really gets talked about how artificially moneyed bournemouth were as they rose up the leagues (and still now, although that's explained from PL being the richest league around cos of TV). that is mad money to be spending (plus fees for management/coaching staff changes, not captured) with essentially no transfers outgoing - especially considering the size of their stadium meaning it cant bring huge money in
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 03:05:54 pm
Quote from: Redsnappa on September  2, 2023, 10:41:20 am
Southampton had a pretty good window.  :o

Top ten net earners:



Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times
Abu Dhabi -126.60m just from selling academy players for outrageously inflated transfer fees, when are the authorities actually going to hit that shower of cheats with meaningful sanctions and punishments?, between them and the Saudi proxy in London (who only show -200m despite the biggest spending spree in football history) they're making a mockery of the sport by flipping assets at way over market value.

And now Barcelona are show a net profit of over 100m, who did they actually sell?, and they're brought in Gundogan on a "free", it's time Bosman deals showed all fees associated with agents, signing on fees and other sweeteners, as he certainly wouldn't have left Abu Dhabi cheaply.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 03:49:29 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2023, 03:05:54 pm
Abu Dhabi -126.60m just from selling academy players for outrageously inflated transfer fees, when are the authorities actually going to hit that shower of cheats with meaningful sanctions and punishments?, between them and the Saudi proxy in London (who only show -200m despite the biggest spending spree in football history) they're making a mockery of the sport by flipping assets at way over market value.

And now Barcelona are show a net profit of over 100m, who did they actually sell?, and they're brought in Gundogan on a "free", it's time Bosman deals showed all fees associated with agents, signing on fees and other sweeteners, as he certainly wouldn't have left Abu Dhabi cheaply.

We could also sell our academy prospects for inflated fees, no?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Had a look, Barca sold Dembele, Griezmann, Kessie and Trincao (might have been a loan fee for Fati, not sure).

The only signing they spent money on was Romeu, Martinez on a free transfer and Cancelo and Felix on loan. Very much a summer of them balancing their terrible books.

Not sure what theyre paying Felix per week, he was on a wedge at Atletico I believe, but getting that Grizemann contract off their books mustve been a huge relief.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 03:50:59 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on September  2, 2023, 03:49:29 pm
We could also sell our academy prospects for inflated fees, no?
You think we'd get £45m for an academy forward without a single international cap like they did a few days back?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 05:08:38 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on September  2, 2023, 03:50:59 pm
You think we'd get £45m for an academy forward without a single international cap like they did a few days back?

If he had been playing substantially for the u21s, including the Euros, and a few performances here and there for our first 11 possibly, we got like 25m for Brewster a few years ago didnt we?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 06:13:32 pm
Quote from: Coolie High on September  2, 2023, 05:08:38 pm
If he had been playing substantially for the u21s, including the Euros, and a few performances here and there for our first 11 possibly, we got like 25m for Brewster a few years ago didnt we?

Yeah if youre a top team and youve got the right young player (not necessarily a good player mind) you can make a mint off stupid clubs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
It also helps that Joe Shields went to Southampton and Chelsea within a year from City and seems obsessed with their academy
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 06:46:44 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on September  2, 2023, 06:37:27 pm
It also helps that Joe Shields went to Southampton and Chelsea within a year from City and seems obsessed with their academy

Yeah explains interest in Lavia and Palmer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 07:03:01 pm
Quote from: Phineus on September  2, 2023, 06:46:44 pm
Yeah explains interest in Lavia and Palmer.
I'm sure he's still being paid a nice retainer by Abu Dhabi.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 08:29:21 pm
Life really has a sense of humor! ;D
Found this amusing.
"What what was that!? You were saying..? Can't hear you!"

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 10:50:33 pm
Quote from: Phineus on September  2, 2023, 03:49:54 pm
Had a look, Barca sold Dembele, Griezmann, Kessie and Trincao (might have been a loan fee for Fati, not sure).

The only signing they spent money on was Romeu, Martinez on a free transfer and Cancelo and Felix on loan. Very much a summer of them balancing their terrible books.

Not sure what theyre paying Felix per week, he was on a wedge at Atletico I believe, but getting that Grizemann contract off their books mustve been a huge relief.

Sounds like both Felix and Cancelo took pretty big pay cuts to go there.  Their finances are still really bad. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
September 2, 2023, 11:47:47 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on September  2, 2023, 10:50:33 pm
Sounds like both Felix and Cancelo took pretty big pay cuts to go there.  Their finances are still really bad. 
that's not possible is it, when they're on loan?

is it just that whover own them (city and chelsea or atletico - no idea who!) is paying some proportion of their contracted salary and barcelona make up the rest
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:50:03 am
Quote from: classycarra on September  2, 2023, 11:47:47 pm
that's not possible is it, when they're on loan?

is it just that whover own them (city and chelsea or atletico - no idea who!) is paying some proportion of their contracted salary and barcelona make up the rest

Not sure about Cancelo, but Felix apparently signed a new contract with Atletico on a lower salary in order to push through the loan move.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
I see Sergio Ramos rejected Al-Ittihad to rejoin Sevilla. I know our fans hate him for injuring Mo but I would have taken him in my team. Real warrior type.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Yesterday at 11:30:44 pm
I see Sergio Ramos rejected Al-Ittihad to rejoin Sevilla. I know our fans hate him for injuring Mo but I would have taken him in my team. Real warrior type.

Good on him. It flies in the face of those who tell us no player can turn down the wages being offered.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm
In a similar vein Juan Mata moved from a turkish side to japan, turning down the saudi league
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:30:05 am
Quote from: classycarra on September  2, 2023, 11:47:47 pm
that's not possible is it, when they're on loan?

is it just that whover own them (city and chelsea or atletico - no idea who!) is paying some proportion of their contracted salary and barcelona make up the rest
I know nothing about La Liga transfer/contract rules but I dont see why they wouldnt be able to do it.  If Atletico told Barca they had to pay his full salary and Barca went to Felix and said we need you to take x amount for a salary rather than y amount in order to make this happen.  Why wouldnt he be able to say Ok?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:34:59 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:30:05 am
I know nothing about La Liga transfer/contract rules but I dont see why they wouldnt be able to do it.  If Atletico told Barca they had to pay his full salary and Barca went to Felix and said we need you to take x amount for a salary rather than y amount in order to make this happen.  Why wouldnt he be able to say Ok?

Why should he take a pay cut? If he has a contract, then the club need to honour it.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:36:00 am
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:30:05 am
I know nothing about La Liga transfer/contract rules but I don’t see why they wouldn’t be able to do it.  If Atletico told Barca they had to pay his full salary and Barca went to Felix and said we need you to take x amount for a salary rather than y amount in order to make this happen.  Why wouldn’t he be able to say “Ok”?
there's basically no scenario where that would happen in practice - they'd (barca and felix) have to set up a separate contract with the player (on top of a contract already in place between barca/atletico/felix), committing to a diversion of funds between the parties separate to their usual salary (from felix over to barca).

LCH clarified what happened. that the atletico and felix agreed a new contract (with reduced salary, supposedly) - then barcelona/atletico work out proportions between them
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:06:37 am
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 12:34:59 am
Why should he take a pay cut? If he has a contract, then the club need to honour it.

I think he voluntarily did so he could go to Barcelona and get out of Atletico for the season.   
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:07:16 am
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:36:00 am

LCH clarified what happened. that the atletico and felix agreed a new contract (with reduced salary, supposedly) - then barcelona/atletico work out proportions between them

Yup, saw that.  Sounds like thats what happened. 
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:15:28 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:49:23 pm
In a similar vein Juan Mata moved from a turkish side to japan, turning down the saudi league

Well done to him. Showed backbone to turn down the head chopping money.
