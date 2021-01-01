« previous next »
Offline Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21360 on: Today at 07:34:22 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.

No replacement signed.

Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.

Id happily take Branthwaite off their hands.
Online Redsnappa

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21361 on: Today at 10:41:20 am »
Southampton had a pretty good window.  :o

Top ten net earners:



Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21362 on: Today at 10:55:15 am »
Arsenal giving what, 65m to Chelsea for Havertz? Probably up there as in if stupidest deals in window in reflection.

Brighton have made a wedge, not sure how all new signings will settle though.

Chelsea - basket cases. Gusto will probably turn out to be one of their more important players for them, Jackson looks like has potential but 1billion spent and theres maybe one player in their squad who you fancy to get double digit goals and hes injured for 4 months.

City had an uninspiring window but players that will be effective in their robotic style.

Utd, funny stuff. Mount not what they need at all, Onana flatters to deceive and Amrabat is a crab. No idea on the young striker but hes a teenager so could go either way.

Spurs  Maddison is a great signing, think VDV will be a good signing too. 45m on Johnson is such a bad transfer though. Actually playing and getting best out of Sarr and Udogie will go under radar for them though.

Newcastle  bit meh. Tonali is decent lets see how long he stays/settles. Livramento transfer very strange. Barnes is OK and Hall has potential but all these players have a pretty average ceiling.

Think Bournemouth and Villa have quietly had very good windows. Forest  7 deadline day signings in and now an international break, so pretty much half a team to bed in again. See how that goes for them.
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21363 on: Today at 11:17:54 am »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:31:31 pm
This just came up on the BBC website:

The transfer window has been tough - Pochettino

:lmao

I think that is a fair comment on his part, how the fuck is he supposed to learn all these new names after having spent long enough learning the names of the dozens who were already there?  ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21364 on: Today at 11:20:48 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm
Indeed. But the Beatles (and others) didnt record that and I just wanted to make an outrageous statement.

It does show the age of typical rawk posters that the joke was so readily used and recognised.  ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21365 on: Today at 11:29:01 am »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:41:20 am
Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times

You just know that the fans of some of those PL clubs will still be spitting their dummy over the signings they haven't made, united in particular will be breaking out the norwich scarves almost immediately.
Online Crosby Nick 128

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21366 on: Today at 11:30:42 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:20:48 am
It does show the age of typical rawk posters that the joke was so readily used and recognised.  ;D

Shows their music is timeless and transcends all age groups.

No, youre probably right. :D
Offline JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21367 on: Today at 12:03:30 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 10:55:15 am


Chelsea - basket cases. Gusto will probably turn out to be one of their more important players for them, Jackson looks like has potential but 1billion spent and theres maybe one player in their squad who you fancy to get double digit goals and hes injured for 4 months.


Id push back on this a bit - yes theyre basket cases as a business and all over the map
But on the pitch theyve got a v good manager and he has a lot of talent to work with - obviously too much and yeah its a bit unbalanced but youd always rather have too many decent players than too few
They dont have Europe to worry about so I suspect theyll be back to being top 4 rivals
Offline classycarra

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21368 on: Today at 12:06:28 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:41:20 am

Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times

never really gets talked about how artificially moneyed bournemouth were as they rose up the leagues (and still now, although that's explained from PL being the richest league around cos of TV). that is mad money to be spending (plus fees for management/coaching staff changes, not captured) with essentially no transfers outgoing - especially considering the size of their stadium meaning it cant bring huge money in
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21369 on: Today at 03:05:54 pm »
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 10:41:20 am
Southampton had a pretty good window.  :o

Top ten net earners:



Top ten net spenders:



From: https://twitter.com/Tactical_Times
Abu Dhabi -126.60m just from selling academy players for outrageously inflated transfer fees, when are the authorities actually going to hit that shower of cheats with meaningful sanctions and punishments?, between them and the Saudi proxy in London (who only show -200m despite the biggest spending spree in football history) they're making a mockery of the sport by flipping assets at way over market value.

And now Barcelona are show a net profit of over 100m, who did they actually sell?, and they're brought in Gundogan on a "free", it's time Bosman deals showed all fees associated with agents, signing on fees and other sweeteners, as he certainly wouldn't have left Abu Dhabi cheaply.
Online Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21370 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:05:54 pm
Abu Dhabi -126.60m just from selling academy players for outrageously inflated transfer fees, when are the authorities actually going to hit that shower of cheats with meaningful sanctions and punishments?, between them and the Saudi proxy in London (who only show -200m despite the biggest spending spree in football history) they're making a mockery of the sport by flipping assets at way over market value.

And now Barcelona are show a net profit of over 100m, who did they actually sell?, and they're brought in Gundogan on a "free", it's time Bosman deals showed all fees associated with agents, signing on fees and other sweeteners, as he certainly wouldn't have left Abu Dhabi cheaply.

We could also sell our academy prospects for inflated fees, no?
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21371 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm »
Had a look, Barca sold Dembele, Griezmann, Kessie and Trincao (might have been a loan fee for Fati, not sure).

The only signing they spent money on was Romeu, Martinez on a free transfer and Cancelo and Felix on loan. Very much a summer of them balancing their terrible books.

Not sure what theyre paying Felix per week, he was on a wedge at Atletico I believe, but getting that Grizemann contract off their books mustve been a huge relief.
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21372 on: Today at 03:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 03:49:29 pm
We could also sell our academy prospects for inflated fees, no?
You think we'd get £45m for an academy forward without a single international cap like they did a few days back?
Online Coolie High

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21373 on: Today at 05:08:38 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Today at 03:50:59 pm
You think we'd get £45m for an academy forward without a single international cap like they did a few days back?

If he had been playing substantially for the u21s, including the Euros, and a few performances here and there for our first 11 possibly, we got like 25m for Brewster a few years ago didnt we?
Offline Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21374 on: Today at 06:13:32 pm »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 05:08:38 pm
If he had been playing substantially for the u21s, including the Euros, and a few performances here and there for our first 11 possibly, we got like 25m for Brewster a few years ago didnt we?

Yeah if youre a top team and youve got the right young player (not necessarily a good player mind) you can make a mint off stupid clubs.
Online Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21375 on: Today at 06:37:27 pm »
It also helps that Joe Shields went to Southampton and Chelsea within a year from City and seems obsessed with their academy
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21376 on: Today at 06:46:44 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 06:37:27 pm
It also helps that Joe Shields went to Southampton and Chelsea within a year from City and seems obsessed with their academy

Yeah explains interest in Lavia and Palmer.
Offline rossipersempre

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21377 on: Today at 06:51:12 pm »
I thought Greenwood's contract was "terminated by mutual consent"? Yet being reported he's now on loan to Getafe and remains a Man U player?

WTF?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21378 on: Today at 06:53:15 pm »
Utd said he won't ever play for them again.  I'm sure they'd love a mutual termination of his contract but if he wants to stay on it there's not much they can do.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21379 on: Today at 07:03:01 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 06:46:44 pm
Yeah explains interest in Lavia and Palmer.
I'm sure he's still being paid a nice retainer by Abu Dhabi.
Online Peabee

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21380 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 06:51:12 pm
I thought Greenwood's contract was "terminated by mutual consent"? Yet being reported he's now on loan to Getafe and remains a Man U player?

WTF?

Theyre probably still paying his wages then? Smoke and mirrors. I think they did word their statement in a way that didnt mention termination.
Online SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21381 on: Today at 07:53:03 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 06:53:15 pm
Utd said he won't ever play for them again.  I'm sure they'd love a mutual termination of his contract but if he wants to stay on it there's not much they can do.
At this point you'd think standard player contracts would include some kind of morals clause - common in the entertainment industry I think - so they could drop players who, by association, drag the club's repiutation down.
Online PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21382 on: Today at 07:58:08 pm »
Can we please stop discussing the idiot?
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21383 on: Today at 08:08:22 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 07:58:08 pm
Can we please stop discussing the idiot?
You'll need to be more specific Peter.
