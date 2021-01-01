« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21320 on: Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm »
Forest sign Vlachodimos from Benfica for 9 million. Good move for them ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21321 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 pm »
Joao Cancelo on loan to Barcelona ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21322 on: Yesterday at 10:52:30 pm »
Hirving Lozano back to PSV ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21323 on: Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm »
Luka Jovic on a free transfer to AC Milan ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21324 on: Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:55:05 pm
Luka Jovic on a free transfer to AC Milan ...

What happened with this guy then? Didnt Madrid spend about £60m on him and he was the next big thing?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21325 on: Yesterday at 10:59:05 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Yesterday at 10:57:06 pm
What happened with this guy then? Didnt Madrid spend about £60m on him and he was the next big thing?

He was pretty solid at Fiorentina last season. I suppose that is the reason why AC Milan are taking the chance with him ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21326 on: Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 10:42:16 pm
Forest sign Vlachodimos from Benfica for 9 million. Good move for them ...

Amy news on Pliers?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21327 on: Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm »
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.

No replacement signed.

Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21328 on: Yesterday at 11:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Amy news on Pliers?
I was just about to do that joke you bastard!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21329 on: Yesterday at 11:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.

No replacement signed.

Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.

He was one of the reasons why they stayed up last season ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21330 on: Yesterday at 11:01:50 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21331 on: Yesterday at 11:02:46 pm »
Brennans got a man-ginahas joined Spurs.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21332 on: Yesterday at 11:04:02 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 11:00:29 pm
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.

No replacement signed.

Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.

I wouldnt be surprised if the reduction in wages caused by the outgoing transfers is used in some form of mitigation with the Independent Commission to show that they are trying to get their house in order.

Still a big risk though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21333 on: Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm »
Greenwood to Getafe. Good week for Spain in the supporting women category.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21334 on: Yesterday at 11:07:13 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Amy news on Pliers?
;D You're lucky I was in another thread!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21335 on: Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm »
Would have loved a big divock loan.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21336 on: Yesterday at 11:08:39 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Amy news on Pliers?

You know Ive used that before you bastard.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21337 on: Yesterday at 11:11:04 pm »
Quote from: End Product on Yesterday at 11:07:55 pm
Would have loved a big divock loan.

Yeah, we are a bit short on left sided attackers ...
« Reply #21338 on: Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 11:07:02 pm
Greenwood to Getafe. Good week for Spain in the supporting women category.

He must have thought that's the best place to be given his behaviour. He'll be applauded, literally, if he steps out of line.
« Reply #21339 on: Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 11:22:38 pm
He must have thought that's the best place to be given his behaviour. He'll be applauded, literally, if he steps out of line.
Give the general Spanish population a bit of credit for fuck sake, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a c*nt, but I know not all of England is like him.
« Reply #21340 on: Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:00:14 pm
Amy news on Pliers?
Houllier always spoke highly of ours.
« Reply #21341 on: Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21342 on: Yesterday at 11:26:35 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:25:02 pm
Give the general Spanish population a bit of credit for fuck sake, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a c*nt, but I know not all of England is like him.

I'm referring to the National Team managers and their FA, not the general population...
« Reply #21343 on: Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:26:27 pm
;D

I had no idea!

Im just pleased theres so many other fans of the band who in my mind recorded the seminal version of the oft covered Twist and Shout.
« Reply #21344 on: Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:31:40 pm
Im just pleased theres so many other fans of the band who in my mind recorded the seminal version of the oft covered Twist and Shout.
Tease me is a far superior track.
« Reply #21345 on: Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:35:42 pm
Tease me is a far superior track.

Indeed. But the Beatles (and others) didnt record that and I just wanted to make an outrageous statement.
« Reply #21346 on: Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Yesterday at 11:50:13 pm
Indeed. But the Beatles (and others) didnt record that and I just wanted to make an outrageous statement.
So you were trolling Nick?, that's the best you can do on a Friday evening?
« Reply #21347 on: Yesterday at 11:54:26 pm »
United will have the referees working overtime trying to cover up for Reguilon and Evans.

Evans in particular I can't see, he'll want to drop deep. If any PL striker gets one one one, it's over.
« Reply #21348 on: Today at 12:02:50 am »
Wolves sign Bellegarde from Strasbourg. Decent midfield signing for them ...
« Reply #21349 on: Today at 12:07:52 am »
Randal Kolo Muani for 95 million to PSG must be the most ridiculous transfer this summer ...
« Reply #21350 on: Today at 12:20:14 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 11:52:10 pm
So you were trolling Nick?, that's the best you can do on a Friday evening?

The window has SLAMMED shut. Im spent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21351 on: Today at 12:20:19 am »
Sangare to Forest
« Reply #21352 on: Today at 12:20:53 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 12:07:52 am
Randal Kolo Muani for 95 million to PSG must be the most ridiculous transfer this summer ...
I had to Google him there and maybe what I was looking at was wrong but I don't understand why this happened?
« Reply #21353 on: Today at 12:28:46 am »
Quote from: mullyred94 on Today at 12:20:19 am
Sangare to Forest

Good signing for them. They are making a good mid-table squad ...
« Reply #21354 on: Today at 12:30:43 am »
Bournemouth signing Sinisterra on loan from Leeds ...
« Reply #21355 on: Today at 12:50:38 am »
I'm really surprised nobody went after Iheanacho
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21356 on: Today at 01:18:06 am »
« Reply #21357 on: Today at 01:41:05 am »
Forest sign Norwich defender Andrew Omobamidele ...
