Luka Jovic on a free transfer to AC Milan ...
What happened with this guy then? Didnt Madrid spend about £60m on him and he was the next big thing?
Forest sign Vlachodimos from Benfica for 9 million. Good move for them ...
Amy news on Pliers?
Deal sheet in for the Iwobi to Fulham transfer.No replacement signed.Are they starting their relegation firesale early? Their squad is incredibly thin.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Would have loved a big divock loan.
Greenwood to Getafe. Good week for Spain in the supporting women category.
He must have thought that's the best place to be given his behaviour. He'll be applauded, literally, if he steps out of line.
I was just about to do that joke you bastard!
You're lucky I was in another thread!
You know Ive used that before you bastard.
Give the general Spanish population a bit of credit for fuck sake, Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson is a c*nt, but I know not all of England is like him.
I had no idea!
Im just pleased theres so many other fans of the band who in my mind recorded the seminal version of the oft covered Twist and Shout.
Tease me is a far superior track.
Indeed. But the Beatles (and others) didnt record that and I just wanted to make an outrageous statement.
So you were trolling Nick?, that's the best you can do on a Friday evening?
Randal Kolo Muani for 95 million to PSG must be the most ridiculous transfer this summer ...
