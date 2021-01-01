Just for the lols been watching a set of Chelsea fans on YT properly arguing with each other over their players, formation, signings, everything. Absolutely comical. Some of the things they are coming out with are laughable - they are both furious that Maatsen won't sign a new contract, but also annoyed that he doesn't want to go to Burnley; fuming that Spurs have "only" offered £35m-40 for Gallagher when they turned Everton's $45m bid (double lol) in Jan; think Trevor Chalobah is worth £50m and that it is ridiculous clubs aren't bidding £ 40m+ for him (despite not being good enough for them to keep to compete for a first team place); etc. Just completely deluded