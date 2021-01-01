« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:23:49 pm
Brennan Johnson is going for 45m. Let that sink in.

Brennan Johnsons finest moment was when he took out his soon to be new teammate Richarlison, when he was showboating  ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Just for the lols been watching a set of Chelsea fans on YT properly arguing with each other over their players, formation, signings, everything.  Absolutely comical.  Some of the things they are coming out with are laughable - they are both furious that Maatsen won't sign a new contract, but also annoyed that he doesn't want to go to Burnley; fuming that Spurs have "only" offered £35m-40 for Gallagher when they turned Everton's $45m bid (double lol) in Jan; think Trevor Chalobah is worth £50m and that it is ridiculous clubs aren't bidding £ 40m+ for him (despite not being good enough for them to keep to compete for a first team place); etc.  Just completely deluded
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 04:24:28 pm
I think West Ham are trying to shift Cornet and Ings out today - wouldn't be surprised to see one of them end up at Everton.
But for the bad injuries I think Danny Ings would have been a useful player for us, great lad too, does loads of charity work.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Nicolas Dominguez to Forest. Is he any good?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Ill go out on a limb and say hell go to Olympiakos at some point.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Origi going to Forest?
Theyve signed about players in the last 2 days
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Would be funny if the Iwobi to Fulham deal fell through now meaning Everton lost another big signing for free next summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 05:35:33 pm
Nicolas Dominguez to Forest. Is he any good?

Stats say yes
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:49:11 pm
Just seen that United are paying 10 million euros for the Amrabat loan. Seems excessive!

They are trying to get round FFP and hopefully they get burnt. Why would a loan deal benefit Fiorentina without the equivalent of a transfer fee? The performance target payments may also be questionable.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Divok Origi to Forest, 1 year loan, option to buy..
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
what on earth happened with the Palhinha deal? I feel bad for Palhinha
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 06:07:26 pm
what on earth happened with the Palhinha deal? I feel bad for Palhinha

Fulham couldnt find a replacement in time. Bayerns fault, leaving it so late.
