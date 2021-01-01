« previous next »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21240 on: Today at 01:51:37 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:42:02 pm
Yeah I'm not saying it's a bad move for the player. My point is more that it's insane that football is in a position whereby a player moving from PSV to Notts Forest makes sense.

I don't see how clubs in the likes of Netherlands and Portugal can stay in any way competitive when it's no longer just the top clubs taking players off them, but any one of 20 PL clubs. The same goes for clubs in bigger leagues as well, outside of the likes of Madrid/Barcelona/Bayern.

Theres just not the money in the Eredivisie. Look at Ajax. How many have they sold in the last couple of seasons, making a lot of cash, compared to how many they have bought in, and for not as much cash? Same with Portugal to an extent, but yea, the richer leagues keep getting richer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21241 on: Today at 02:11:18 pm »
Ex Everton Gylfi Sigurðsson has signed for Danish side Lyngby
I thought he would have gone for Young Boys.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21242 on: Today at 02:21:11 pm »
Maupay to Brentford on loan according to tap in
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21243 on: Today at 02:21:18 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 02:11:18 pm
Ex Everton Gylfi Sigurðsson has signed for Danish side Lyngby
I thought he would have gone for Young Boys.

Oh my god.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21244 on: Today at 02:23:49 pm »
Brennan Johnson is going for 45m. Let that sink in.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21245 on: Today at 02:28:22 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:23:49 pm
Brennan Johnson is going for 45m. Let that sink in.

More than Balogun went for, which is crazy.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21246 on: Today at 02:29:48 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:21:11 pm
Maupay to Brentford on loan according to tap in

It's not worked out for him there, but their squad is going to be paper thin by the end of the day. Got to imagine he's not the only one being moved on today. Makes the Chermiti signing even more baffling, considering they wanted the like-for-like Che Adams for a fee around what they paid Sporting. Even more so when Wolves are trying to sign Adams on loan.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21247 on: Today at 02:32:38 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:23:49 pm
Brennan Johnson is going for 45m. Let that sink in.
I don't actually think that's that crazy in this market.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21248 on: Today at 02:34:03 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 02:23:49 pm
Brennan Johnson is going for 45m. Let that sink in.

Same as what Gordon went for then,eye watering money for players who are just an unfulfilled promise at the moment.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21249 on: Today at 02:35:12 pm »
47.5m for Brennan Johnson.
He is slightly better than Daniel James. Shocking business

https://fbref.com/en/players/0cd31129/Brennan-Johnson
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21250 on: Today at 02:35:19 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 02:32:38 pm
I don't actually think that's that crazy in this market.

Same price as Cole Palmer. At least Johnson has had a season of semi regular Premier League football.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21251 on: Today at 02:37:34 pm »
5m for Hudson Odoi didnt Chelsea turn down like 70m for him from Bayern 2-3 years ago? Utterly mental club that lot.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21252 on: Today at 02:38:56 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 02:37:34 pm
5m for Hudson Odoi didnt Chelsea turn down like 70m for him from Bayern 2-3 years ago? Utterly mental club that lot.

Bargain for Forest, even if he doesn't pan out.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21253 on: Today at 02:39:31 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:35:19 pm
Same price as Cole Palmer. At least Johnson has had a season of semi regular Premier League football.

Yeah, Palmer for me is a much more outlandish fee for that reason
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21254 on: Today at 02:45:14 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:57:32 am
why did Fulham pay £22m for Iwobi ffs? Mind boggling business.

Iwobi is not so bad, and £22 million is not a lot of money in this market. Fulham obviously have only one ambition (to stay up), and Iwobi will help them with that ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21255 on: Today at 02:46:23 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 02:45:14 pm
Iwobi is not so bad, and £22 million is not a lot of money in this market. Fulham obviously have only one ambition (to stay up), and Iwobi will help them with that ...

Plus he's bound to score against Everton.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21256 on: Today at 02:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 02:35:19 pm
Same price as Cole Palmer. At least Johnson has had a season of semi regular Premier League football.

and hes played in a World cup.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21257 on: Today at 02:50:04 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 02:49:28 pm
and hes played in a World cup.

Well, the early part.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21258 on: Today at 02:52:03 pm »
Brennan Johnson for Hudson Odoi could easily work out as a great deal for Forest. Player with a point to prove, if he can keep fit he will be a like for like replacement or better.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21259 on: Today at 02:53:53 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21260 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:29:48 pm
It's not worked out for him there, but their squad is going to be paper thin by the end of the day. Got to imagine he's not the only one being moved on today. Makes the Chermiti signing even more baffling, considering they wanted the like-for-like Che Adams for a fee around what they paid Sporting. Even more so when Wolves are trying to sign Adams on loan.

Crazy thin. Think it was 3 more players, on top of Iwobi and Maupay, the crabs are trying to shift out.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21261 on: Today at 03:05:12 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 02:56:30 pm
Crazy thin. Think it was 3 more players, on top of Iwobi and Maupay, the crabs are trying to shift out.

I'd imagine they'll want to get shut of Gomes and Gbamin by the end of the day. BBC had something that Everton want £5m for the latter, but the player has had zero interest from other clubs and he's looking to just have his contract cancelled
