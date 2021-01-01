Yeah I'm not saying it's a bad move for the player. My point is more that it's insane that football is in a position whereby a player moving from PSV to Notts Forest makes sense.
I don't see how clubs in the likes of Netherlands and Portugal can stay in any way competitive when it's no longer just the top clubs taking players off them, but any one of 20 PL clubs. The same goes for clubs in bigger leagues as well, outside of the likes of Madrid/Barcelona/Bayern.
Theres just not the money in the Eredivisie. Look at Ajax. How many have they sold in the last couple of seasons, making a lot of cash, compared to how many they have bought in, and for not as much cash? Same with Portugal to an extent, but yea, the richer leagues keep getting richer.