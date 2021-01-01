« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1550470 times)

Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,934
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21200 on: Today at 11:16:15 am »
Bonucci gone to Union Berlin from Juve. Old but gold
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Offline Keita Success

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,299
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21201 on: Today at 11:20:21 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:57:32 am
why did Fulham pay £22m for Iwobi ffs? Mind boggling business.
Okay, so hear me out.

He isn't fantastic, but he's one of Everton's few players who can actually play football. He can split lines with passing and drive the ball forward. He wasn't great a dribbling for a winger, but as a CM, he was good for Everton's level. Strange they're letting him go.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,193
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21202 on: Today at 11:25:42 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:20:21 am
Okay, so hear me out.

He isn't fantastic, but he's one of Everton's few players who can actually play football. He can split lines with passing and drive the ball forward. He wasn't great a dribbling for a winger, but as a CM, he was good for Everton's level. Strange they're letting him go.

Agreed. I think if Iwobi isn't in the last year of his contract, Everton aren't selling him
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,704
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21203 on: Today at 11:30:58 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:57:32 am
why did Fulham pay £22m for Iwobi ffs? Mind boggling business.

It's like these clubs never learn. He's scored something like 20 league goals in his career and must be about 28 now. He offers so little, he's not even very creative either. If they wanted an Iwobi they probably could have just found an alternative in France or somewhere for like 5 million and spent the rest on a good striker if Mitrovic goes (is he already gone??) and because Jiminez is finished (really strange signing even as backup)

Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 11:16:15 am
Bonucci gone to Union Berlin from Juve. Old but gold

Great move for him. Off to Berlin to finish his career off in a good upcoming team, Champions League football as well.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,061
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21204 on: Today at 11:37:18 am »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Yesterday at 02:48:49 pm
Nunes to Man City. Litmus test for RAWK's pundits who declared him as crap when we were linked, so will be interesting to see how he fares at City.

Not really, if he plays then he might be well suited to them, most on here seemed to doubt what he would offer us though.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,986
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21205 on: Today at 11:42:53 am »
Brennan johnson for 50 million and Paulinha for 60

Our club look like geniuses compared to the morons in this market
Logged

Online MartinSkrtelsBasement

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 695
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21206 on: Today at 11:45:00 am »
The Iwobi one is odd. Always thought he is there only creative force.

Must be due to the contract situation as above.

Ev are a total mess and hard to see them staying in the division as it stands.
Logged
Pirlo is a silent leader. He speaks with his feet.
Marcello Lippi

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,113
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21207 on: Today at 11:46:24 am »
Inter Milan signing Everton legend Davy Klaassen, jesus wept.
Logged
AHA!

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21208 on: Today at 11:46:31 am »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 11:45:00 am
The Iwobi one is odd. Always thought he is there only creative force.

Must be due to the contract situation as above.

Ev are a total mess and hard to see them staying in the division as it stands.

I thought he was their best player last season!
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21209 on: Today at 11:46:58 am »
Quote from: MartinSkrtelsBasement on Today at 11:45:00 am
The Iwobi one is odd. Always thought he is there only creative force.

Must be due to the contract situation as above.

Ev are a total mess and hard to see them staying in the division as it stands.

£22m for Iwobi seems like a decent fee to me to be fair.
Logged

Online Bennett

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 901
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21210 on: Today at 11:47:19 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:42:53 am
Brennan johnson for 50 million and Paulinha for 60

Our club look like geniuses compared to the morons in this market

Johnson will prove his worth for that price. Good investment IMO.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21211 on: Today at 11:48:05 am »
Villa have signed Lenglet. Villa doing some good business this window.


*On loan
Logged

Offline Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,769
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21212 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:42:53 am
Brennan johnson for 50 million and Paulinha for 60

Our club look like geniuses compared to the morons in this market

Palhinha for 60m is ok.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,442
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21213 on: Today at 11:49:08 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 11:48:05 am
Villa have signed Lenglet. Villa doing some good business this window.

From Spurs? Formerly of Barca? Hes been pretty crap in England hasnt he?
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21214 on: Today at 11:49:46 am »
Hudson Odi having a medical at Forest
Logged

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,684
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21215 on: Today at 11:49:59 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 11:48:05 am
Villa have signed Lenglet. Villa doing some good business this window.


*On loan

Yes, but this ain't one of them.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21216 on: Today at 11:50:43 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:49:08 am
From Spurs? Formerly of Barca? Hes been pretty crap in England hasnt he?

Yup. I thought he wasnt too bad to be fair last season. Its 'only' a loan so if it doesnt work out can ship him back.
Logged

Online faizreds

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21217 on: Today at 11:50:50 am »
Sangaré voor 35 miljoen euro (met bonussen) naar Nottingham Forest. Geen 30. PSV is bijna akkoord met de voorwaarden. Sangaré zelf gaat vanmiddag vliegen als alle details zijn opgelost.

- Sangaré on his way to Nottingham

https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1697560408700133798
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick 128

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 106,442
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21218 on: Today at 11:51:47 am »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 11:50:43 am
Yup. I thought he wasnt too bad to be fair last season. Its 'only' a loan so if it doesnt work out can ship him back.

I paid little attention to Spurs so maybe he was ok. Just didnt seem to stand out and thought he was a bit underwhelming. But maybe he was perfectly average and didnt draw attention to himself!
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,986
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21219 on: Today at 11:52:14 am »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 11:47:19 am
Johnson will prove his worth for that price. Good investment IMO.

Only if youre running a money laundering scheme and happy to get 25% of your money back
Hes a championship level player
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,986
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21220 on: Today at 11:55:00 am »
Quote from: Coolie High on Today at 11:48:43 am
Palhinha for 60m is ok.

Its horrific business
Thats one of the highest fees ever paid for a dm and hes technically worse than me, cant pass, cant progress it, sits on tbe edge of the box putting his foot in and thats it. Hes fungible as fuck

This summer is the dumbest market in football history  too much money chasing too little talent
« Last Edit: Today at 12:17:31 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21221 on: Today at 11:55:58 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick 128 on Today at 11:51:47 am
I paid little attention to Spurs so maybe he was ok. Just didnt seem to stand out and thought he was a bit underwhelming. But maybe he was perfectly average and didnt draw attention to himself!

Average is defiantly the right word. Did ok, but like you said, didnt stick out.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21222 on: Today at 11:59:34 am »
Sangare to Forest.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,193
  • Dutch Class
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21223 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 11:49:46 am
Hudson Odi having a medical at Forest

Remarkably he's still only 22. He should have pushed more for a move to Bayern when they were eager to sign him as he's wasted the past few years at Chelsea. Could be a good signing if the fee is low enough. Sangare looks a good pick-up too. Not sure how Forest are meeting profit and sustainability rules but they seem to have more of a plan this summer
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21224 on: Today at 12:24:18 pm »
The scourge of Pickford is on his way to England. A possible move to Burnley or Forrest.
Logged

Online Scottymuser

  • Has many leather bound books (about football), and his home smells of rich mahogany. Bow to his superior knowledge of central defenders.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,278
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21225 on: Today at 12:28:16 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:52:14 am
Only if youre running a money laundering scheme and happy to get 25% of your money back
Hes a championship level player

Awoniyi was about twice as good whenever he was fit enough to play for Forest last year (literally - got the same number of G/A in half as many minutes last season; this year Johnson has done FA in 270 mins, Awoniyi 3 goals in 184).  The *only* thing Johnson has going for him is he is young and home grown.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21226 on: Today at 01:18:19 pm »
Fatty confirmed at Brighton. Season long loan.
Logged

Online Phineus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,074
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21227 on: Today at 01:19:16 pm »
Quote from: Razors Razor on Today at 01:18:19 pm
Fatty confirmed at Brighton. Season long loan.

Talented but think the premier league will finish him off physically.
Logged

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,095
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21228 on: Today at 01:22:34 pm »
Quote from: faizreds on Today at 11:50:50 am
Sangaré voor 35 miljoen euro (met bonussen) naar Nottingham Forest. Geen 30. PSV is bijna akkoord met de voorwaarden. Sangaré zelf gaat vanmiddag vliegen als alle details zijn opgelost.

- Sangaré on his way to Nottingham

https://twitter.com/RikElfrink/status/1697560408700133798

If true, it's ridiculous that a player from a top Dutch club in the Champions League will willingly leave for a relegation candidate in the PL and earn a shit ton more money in doing so. Football is so broken.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,293
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21229 on: Today at 01:27:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:22:34 pm
If true, it's ridiculous that a player from a top Dutch club in the Champions League will willingly leave for a relegation candidate in the PL and earn a shit ton more money in doing so. Football is so broken.
If forest finish 17th, one place above Everton, it will be a great move!
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,927
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21230 on: Today at 01:27:35 pm »
Utd finally get Amrabat as Fred's replacement. Thank fuck we were linked with him whole summer but we were not genuinely interested.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21231 on: Today at 01:31:10 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 01:19:16 pm
Talented but think the premier league will finish him off physically.

Yea? Im hoping it kick starts him. Proper talent that boy.
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21232 on: Today at 01:32:40 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 01:22:34 pm
If true, it's ridiculous that a player from a top Dutch club in the Champions League will willingly leave for a relegation candidate in the PL and earn a shit ton more money in doing so. Football is so broken.

Stepping stone id say mate. Show what you can do in a struggling side and hope to get a move to a bigger club.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,029
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21233 on: Today at 01:33:21 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:27:35 pm
Utd finally get Amrabat as Fred's replacement. Thank fuck we were linked with him whole summer but we were not genuinely interested.

I would have cried if we signed him. He's fucking awful. Only ever performs for his country, he's the midfield version of Maguire
Logged

Online Razors Razor

  • Sworn enemy of Occam's Occam.
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 264
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21234 on: Today at 01:35:45 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:27:35 pm
Utd finally get Amrabat as Fred's replacement. Thank fuck we were linked with him whole summer but we were not genuinely interested.

Acrobats just a season long loan no? Or is it with option or obligation to buy?
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,365
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21235 on: Today at 01:36:26 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 01:27:35 pm
Utd finally get Amrabat as Fred's replacement. Thank fuck we were linked with him whole summer but we were not genuinely interested.

Really? I saw one random link about 3 weeks ago.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 526 527 528 529 530 [531]   Go Up
« previous next »
 