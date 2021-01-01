why did Fulham pay £22m for Iwobi ffs? Mind boggling business.



Bonucci gone to Union Berlin from Juve. Old but gold



It's like these clubs never learn. He's scored something like 20 league goals in his career and must be about 28 now. He offers so little, he's not even very creative either. If they wanted an Iwobi they probably could have just found an alternative in France or somewhere for like 5 million and spent the rest on a good striker if Mitrovic goes (is he already gone??) and because Jiminez is finished (really strange signing even as backup)Great move for him. Off to Berlin to finish his career off in a good upcoming team, Champions League football as well.