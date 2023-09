Sounds like Brentford getting Bakayoko from PSV... we were tentatively linked. At least we can see how he does in the PL before we determine if he could eventually replace Mo.



They must have pulled out of the Nico Gonzalez bidding. The Premier League’s financial power is insane when a club like Brentford are bidding £40m for a Fiorentina winger. Imagine saying that at almost any stage of the last 30 years.Gonzalez is great, but Bakayoko at £15m less is definitely better. It does feel that if we let him move to another club, we can’t be that convinced. I really like the look of the lad but we’re either unconvinced or like enough other players that it’s fine to allow him to move elsewhere. Personally would have been trying for him this summer and parking him at PSV for the season.