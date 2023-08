Seriously don't get Chelsea's endgame. They've spent like a billion quid and ended up with loads of overpriced players under the age of 23, hardly any experience and an unbalanced squad



It's mad how shit a squad it is for a billion pound spend, they'd have been better off just adding 5 world beaters to what they already had. I guess the idea is all these players improve and they're amazing in 2-3 years but it never works like that, only got to look at some of the players they've sold to see it's not just an upwards curve on player development.All the fun of transfers for them must have been ruined as well, boring when you basically sign a new player every day.