THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 09:22:36 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on August 27, 2023, 09:16:31 pm
Kudus signed for West Ham. Less than 40mil

He is a good player, and I expect him to do well there. Still, we've got better players in Mac Allister and Szobozslai ...
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 09:31:40 pm
Talk of United and Bayern doing a swap deal - McTominay for Gravenberch.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 09:38:32 pm
Chelsea signed a keeper called Petrovic and some young Brazilian lads all for about 15-20 mil. They buy so many no one notices
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 09:47:35 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on August 27, 2023, 09:31:40 pm
Talk of United and Bayern doing a swap deal - McTominay for Gravenberch.

Ridiculous :lmao
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 09:54:03 pm
Tierney joins Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal
farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 10:08:15 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 27, 2023, 09:54:03 pm
Tierney joins Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal
For a moment I thought of Paul Tierney and I almost jumped with joy...
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 10:37:34 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 27, 2023, 09:54:03 pm
Tierney joins Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal

Good move for him. Good team, good manager, CL football ...
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
August 27, 2023, 11:25:24 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August 27, 2023, 09:54:03 pm
Tierney joins Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal

Arsenal fans hailed him as superior to Robertson didnt they? And then he got dumped for Zinchenko. Who himself now seems to be out of favour. Odd one.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:15:48 am
Moyes has bought very well this summer, Ward-Prowse is solid if unspectacular, but provides assists from dead balls, Alvarez as a replacement for Rice is a good signing, and obviously now Kudus, I'd say that's a very shrewd use of the £100m from Arsenal.
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:21:19 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:15:48 am
Moyes has bought very well this summer, Ward-Prowse is solid if unspectacular, but provides assists from dead balls, Alvarez as a replacement for Rice is a good signing, and obviously now Kudus, I'd say that's a very shrewd use of the £100m from Arsenal.

I agree with this. Spending the Rice and Scamacca money on Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Kudus and Mavropanos has actually made them a better team than last season. If they can sign a solid striker, they will be fighting for the European spots again ...
Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:22:19 am
It's not Moysie, it's their new Sporting Director.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:22:58 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:15:48 am
Moyes has bought very well this summer, Ward-Prowse is solid if unspectacular, but provides assists from dead balls, Alvarez as a replacement for Rice is a good signing, and obviously now Kudus, I'd say that's a very shrewd use of the £100m from Arsenal.
Id agree, albeit Im not entirely sure whether Moyes is the be all and end all on their transfers, as similarly to Rodgers with ourselves certain players seem to get bought that Moyes looks to have very little interest in playing.

Kudus will flop there I reckon. I rate him, he is a dynamic and fun player to watch, but under Moyes he wont be given the freedom he usually has and I just get the strange feeling hell not quite suit the team. I do think Brighton wouldve been his better move.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:24:30 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:22:58 am
Id agree, albeit Im not entirely sure whether Moyes is the be all and end all on their transfers, as similarly to Rodgers with ourselves certain players seem to get bought that Moyes looks to have very little interest in playing.

Kudus will flop there I reckon. I rate him, he is a dynamic and fun player to watch, but under Moyes he wont be given the freedom he usually has and I just get the strange feeling hell not quite suit the team. I do think Brighton wouldve been his better move.
Moyes accommodates Paqueta and Bowen in the same team, Kudus can play both of their roles, he'll have plenty of freedom to play.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 12:28:33 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 12:24:30 am
Moyes accommodates Paqueta and Bowen in the same team, Kudus can play both of their roles, he'll have plenty of freedom to play.
Bowen plays as a wide forward and Paqueta as a 10 in their system. I cant see Paqueta getting his City move and cant see him being banned in the immediate term - its likely coming though if the allegations are proven, theyre significantly worse than Toneys indiscretions - so Moyes will uncomfortably shoehorn Kudus in as a wide midfielder or misfit striker. I cant see it working unless hes the 10 with Paqueta banned.

Even then, he will frustrate Moyes. Hes pretty mercurial and Moyes will need to coach a lot more discipline and better decision making into him to turn him into the type of player he will want, but I think Moyes will be gone before Kudus is effective in a West Ham shirt.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:14:09 am
Kudus can play as an 8 though right?
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:08:06 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:14:09 am
Kudus can play as an 8 though right?
It should be a 2 of Alveraz, JWP and Soucek and 1 of Paqueta and Kudus in the midfield 3 for West ham. Paqueta and Kudus both can play either wing too.
Paqueta/Kudus today in a midfield is for chasing the game.
West Ham has Europa league, depth so important too.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:24:29 am
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 07:14:09 am
Kudus can play as an 8 though right?
Hmmm Kind of in the way Gakpo plays as an 8. Hes ill-fitting there, hes definitively a 10.

Hes a very good player and fun to watch, I just think there were moves that suited him better football-wise, namely not to a David Moyes team.
paisley1977

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:12:20 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:22:19 am
It's not Moysie, it's their new Sporting Director.

Yea Moysie wanted to sign Manc cast offs.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:18:07 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 08:24:29 am
Hmmm Kind of in the way Gakpo plays as an 8. Hes ill-fitting there, hes definitively a 10.

Hes a very good player and fun to watch, I just think there were moves that suited him better football-wise, namely not to a David Moyes team.

Yeah I wonder what fell apart with the Brighton deal maybe he wanted a low buyout? Or big, big wages? Not sure where he fits in with Antonio, hes never really played from left.

Anyway, 1 week left. Any other big deals on horizon? I can see City getting Nunes, Chelsea doing something stupid, Utd doing something stupid. Spurs are after Johnson from forest for 50m (which is also stupid).

Newcastle look like they need 1-2 more quality additions if they want top 6. I guess Bayern are after a 6 too (not sure I believe Mctominay rumours, even Tuchel isnt that much of an anti-football criminal). Arsenal maybe for another full back too, as short term cover though they seem more interested in moving players on at this stage.

Wonder what first move will be which starts the dominos.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm
McTominay to Bayern seems like a legit possibility, which is wild.
Chris~

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm
McTominay to Bayern seems like a legit possibility, which is wild.
Tuchel is terrible at identifying players to sign
The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:31:06 pm
West Ham director putting in the air miles this week. See they are after a Brazilian forward. That can't be a Moyes pick.
JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 02:40:33 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:28:21 pm
Tuchel is terrible at identifying players to sign

Hes an odd chap all round  no doubting hes a seriously talented coach but hes also kooky as fuck
Flat out wont have Kimmich as a 6, wont coach anyone else to play there , convinced himself he needs to buy one .. apparently no matter how bad they are as long a theyre a dm
MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:01:24 pm
Seems Tuchel will manage in the PL after Spurs.
Seems determined to get PL players. Kane in. Wanted Walker. Talks of now McTominay & Palhinha. Bid for Caicedo as well
RedG13

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:13:59 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 09:18:07 am
Yeah I wonder what fell apart with the Brighton deal maybe he wanted a low buyout? Or big, big wages? Not sure where he fits in with Antonio, hes never really played from left.

Anyway, 1 week left. Any other big deals on horizon? I can see City getting Nunes, Chelsea doing something stupid, Utd doing something stupid. Spurs are after Johnson from forest for 50m (which is also stupid).

Newcastle look like they need 1-2 more quality additions if they want top 6. I guess Bayern are after a 6 too (not sure I believe Mctominay rumours, even Tuchel isnt that much of an anti-football criminal). Arsenal maybe for another full back too, as short term cover though they seem more interested in moving players on at this stage.

Wonder what first move will be which starts the dominos.
Kudus wanted a Release clause in his contract, Brighton didnt want to do it.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:19:53 pm
Tella going to Bayer Leverkusen. Not sure if Southampton will have many left, although it reinforces the laughable mad shouts from some in the main thread that Southampton were financially fine and didn't need to sell Lavia
Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 04:37:51 pm
Agree with most, West Ham have spent well and should easily see them up the league and having a better season. If they can get a striker in with the profile of Antonio, then theyll have had a great transfer window.
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
Nunes gone on strike according to The Guardian to force a move to Man City
disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
Nunes gone on strike according to The Guardian to force a move to Man City

Hope it goes through. He doesn't look great at Premier League level and maybe Wolves can spend the money on a striker to make sure they can finish above Everton in the relegation battle because they look hopeless in front of goal.
MJD-L4

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:40:30 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm
Hope it goes through. He doesn't look great at Premier League level and maybe Wolves can spend the money on a striker to make sure they can finish above Everton in the relegation battle because they look hopeless in front of goal.

Yep. Looks like we dodged a bullet when we decided he wasn't ready last summer. Seems to have a pretty shitty attitude too with this strike nonsense.

Let him go to city & sit on the bench every week once KDB is back.
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 07:58:21 pm
United linked with Rico Henry. Hes a decent defender, hope Brentford tell them to do one.
BobPaisley3

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:58:21 pm
United linked with Rico Henry. Hes a decent defender, hope Brentford tell them to do one.
Decent defender you say? I know another club who might use one of them.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 08:20:49 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm
Hope it goes through. He doesn't look great at Premier League level and maybe Wolves can spend the money on a striker to make sure they can finish above Everton in the relegation battle because they look hopeless in front of goal.

Hope he goes there,better him than Eze who imo would offer some serious penetration in De Bruyne's absense.Of course they may get both.
skipper757

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 09:51:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 02:24:43 pm
McTominay to Bayern seems like a legit possibility, which is wild.

Maybe Tuchel thinks McTominay has dirt on the Bundesliga refs like he does the PL ones.  Avoids red cards every time.
Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 08:14:51 pm
Decent defender you say? I know another club who might use one of them.

Very much a left back rather than someone who can play central Id say.
Robinred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 10:58:25 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:01:21 pm
Very much a left back rather than someone who can play central Id say.

Yep, but a very good one. Shaws injury might be more serious than theyre admitting?
rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
xbugawugax

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21037 on: Today at 01:58:08 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:22:19 am
It's not Moysie, it's their new Sporting Director.

Definitely doing much better than ours. but considering their level of expectation is much lower and have 100m to spend.

guess if it was moyeseh in charge he will probably splurge 50m each on mctommeh and maguire.
Online Egyptian36

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21038 on: Today at 02:23:45 am »
Quote from: xbugawugax on Today at 01:58:08 am
Definitely doing much better than ours. but considering their level of expectation is much lower and have 100m to spend.

guess if it was moyeseh in charge he will probably splurge 50m each on mctommeh and maguire.

Jorg can't do much. The club had a very long time to identify a DM and a defender willing to join us.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #21039 on: Today at 08:19:59 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 06:39:52 pm
Nunes gone on strike according to The Guardian to force a move to Man City

Bullshit that Man City only offer £47m for someone who Wolves paid £42m only 12-months ago.
