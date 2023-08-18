« previous next »
Quote from: sinnermichael on August 18, 2023, 05:49:55 pm
That's because he bet on Man City actually getting fined for their 115 charges.

haha! that's good.
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).
Quote from: gerrardisgod on August 18, 2023, 05:54:26 pm
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).

That's hilarious. I may have laughed out loud.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 18, 2023, 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...
Che Adams is crap, a typical Dyche forward.......ie one that doesn't score any goals.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on August 18, 2023, 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

Everton will gladly take that. He might likely be their top scorer if he managed to score six goals next season.
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on August 18, 2023, 06:19:48 pm
To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...

Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.
Quote from: bird_lfc on August 18, 2023, 09:43:19 pm
Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.

Yup, that is why I've said he is a decent signing for them.

Hopefully not enough to keep them up, just like Southampton ...
Che Adams is a handful. He could do a good job for a dozen PL sides.
Che Adams is a brilliant player 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Quote from: Elzar on August 18, 2023, 03:53:28 pm
Arsenal similar for Raya? The loan with obligation to buy seems way to obvious a way of getting around financial fair play laws, and surely needs to be looked at.

Loan with an obligation to buy if certain playing milestones are met was a reasonable version of it, but this version is clearly dodgy.
How are Everton going to score enough goals to stay up, this could finally be the year.
Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?

Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well 99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.

Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.

Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 08:49:33 am
Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?

Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well 99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.

Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.

Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.
I messaged a Uni friend whos a Hull season ticket holder who reckons hes Premier League quality, but hed be extremely surprised to see him go to a top 6 team. Having said that, Villa are linked. Said hes very good and still expects him to leave this summer. He thinks hes as good as Souttar or Collins who Stoke got around £20m for, so thats the fee Hull should hold out for.

Said hes a leader, great in the air, not bad on the ball but a limited passer, expects hell probably get a move to a Brentford/Burnley level side and then be sold on more expensively in the future and get England caps.

Pretty glowing report, but this lad does love to hype up the local players and said Keane-Lewis Potter (currently sat on Brentfords bench) would be at Man Utd or Liverpool within a year of his Brentford move for £50m+, so take the high praise with a pinch of salt.

Ive personally only seen him play two or three times and he didnt stand out. He did a fairly good man-marking job on Mitrovic in their game v Fulham a few years back, frustrated Mitrovic by being on his first touch every time, made him switch onto the other CB - which worked as Mitrovic went on to score the winner in a 1-0.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Cheers, seems about right. Level below what we need but good Prem player.

As you say, perhaps a villa or wolves or Brentford (thought theyre well stocked) pick him up.

I saw Forest linked for 7m, which seems ridiculously low.
Nicolo Zaniolo to Villa on loan with a "conditional compulsory purchase option" inserted.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66539190
Adams is a mobile Maupay with no scoring record of note. Utterly pointless signing, the Championship is his level.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Maupay & Adams. A shit private detective agency that never catches the bad guy.
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 02:02:45 pm
Maupay & Adams. A shit private detective agency that never catches the bad guy.
;D
Mavropanos looks a great signing for West Ham.
Chelsea will probably bid for Brightons Mitoma

8 year contract with £175,000 a week
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
Adams is a mobile Maupay with no scoring record of note. Utterly pointless signing, the Championship is his level.

He is far more of a physical presence than Maupay. A forwards job is a lot more than scoring goals and Everton's system with Dyche they need someone who is capable of bullying CB's and to be a focal point to make the team and formation function.

We saw when DCL who is also not prolific plays for Everton the difference he makes. He comes in cold and not fully fit at the end of the season and they looked a different team in big results at Leicester and Brighton which ultimately kept them up.
Che Adams is shite. No wonder he's linked with Everton.
Quote from: Number 7 on August 18, 2023, 05:05:18 pm
Paqueta is being investigated by the FA for potential betting breaches.
Looks like City move is off.

"A bet too far, for Luis Paqueta - a bet too far, for Luis Paqueta"

How I fucking loathe that "tune"
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Quote from: slotmachine on Yesterday at 05:09:28 pm
He is far more of a physical presence than Maupay. A forwards job is a lot more than scoring goals and Everton's system with Dyche they need someone who is capable of bullying CB's and to be a focal point to make the team and formation function.

We saw when DCL who is also not prolific plays for Everton the difference he makes. He comes in cold and not fully fit at the end of the season and they looked a different team in big results at Leicester and Brighton which ultimately kept them up.
But Adams is shit? Hes not good at any of the other elements of being a striker. He hustles and bustles without any product attached to it, and hes not even a handful enough to be one of those strikers that makes up for their lack of goals.

Hes in the bottom 40th percentile for most attacking metrics for the top 5 leagues across Europe. Hes a solid Championship player but has only ever scored double digits in a season twice in 8 seasons as a first team pro - once in League One and once in the Championship. Hes not good enough at the top level.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
But Adams is shit? Hes not good at any of the other elements of being a striker. He hustles and bustles without any product attached to it, and hes not even a handful enough to be one of those strikers that makes up for their lack of goals.

Hes in the bottom 40th percentile for most attacking metrics for the top 5 leagues across Europe. Hes a solid Championship player but has only ever scored double digits in a season twice in 8 seasons as a first team pro - once in League One and once in the Championship. Hes not good enough at the top level.
DS what are you doing?! He hasn't signed for them yet. On the off chance that one of the members of that crack team that is the Everton transfer committee see this, I demand that you remove this post!
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 09:54:35 pm
But Adams is shit? Hes not good at any of the other elements of being a striker. He hustles and bustles without any product attached to it, and hes not even a handful enough to be one of those strikers that makes up for their lack of goals.

Hes in the bottom 40th percentile for most attacking metrics for the top 5 leagues across Europe. Hes a solid Championship player but has only ever scored double digits in a season twice in 8 seasons as a first team pro - once in League One and once in the Championship. Hes not good enough at the top level.

Yet, he is still an improvement on what they have ...
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:01:42 pm
DS what are you doing?! He hasn't signed for them yet. On the off chance that one of the members of that crack team that is the Everton transfer committee see this, I demand that you remove this post!
Sorry I did misspeak, I meant to disparage Tony Adams, who has zero mobility now in his 50s.

Che Adams is utterly superb and would be a sound and clever use of money for a club with a limited budget where one signing of £12m directly impacts their ability to do good business elsewhere in the team. They should go and get him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 10:45:16 pm
Sorry I did misspeak, I meant to disparage Tony Adams, who has zero mobility now in his 50s.

Che Adams is utterly superb and would be a sound and clever use of money for a club with a limited budget where one signing of £12m directly impacts their ability to do good business elsewhere in the team. They should go and get him.
;D
Che Adams is a relegation signing.

They'll be down in the next three years.
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Hakim Ziyech passed a medical and is a Galatasaray player

Gala will pay Chelsea a £3 million pound loan fee

And can make the move permanent for a mere £2.4 million

Hakim Ziyech signed for £33.3 million in 2020

So basically a £28 million pound black hole
Number 1 fan of Xabi Alonso Alberto Aquilani Raul Meireles. Barry is pure shite compared to Xabi Alberto Raul!!!!!
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
KIMI RAIKKONEN LEGEND WDC 2007
Quote from: macca888 on October 30, 2008, 01:33:47 am
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!

Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 01:16:37 am
Hakim Ziyech passed a medical and is a Galatasaray player

Gala will pay Chelsea a £3 million pound loan fee

And can make the move permanent for a mere £2.4 million

Hakim Ziyech signed for £33.3 million in 2020

So basically a £28 million pound black hole
Ziyech is a good player as well, another one the Tories ruined.
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 01:16:37 am
Hakim Ziyech passed a medical and is a Galatasaray player

Gala will pay Chelsea a £3 million pound loan fee

And can make the move permanent for a mere £2.4 million

Hakim Ziyech signed for £33.3 million in 2020

So basically a £28 million pound black hole

Gala isn't paying a loan fee. Those are all net amounts they'll pay season on season including ziyech's wages. Chelsea will actually have to subsidize 2 million pounds of his wages this season and once Gala make the transfer permanent, ziyech will need to take a 50% paycut on the offered 1yr + 1yr deal. This is essentially a loss on their books for his remaining unamortized value. I dont think they'll put the loss in this season's accounts as the deal only goes through next summer, at which point they'll write off the 8 million euro loss.
Tyler Adams to Bournemouth confirmed now.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:08:35 am
Tyler Adams to Bournemouth confirmed now.
Great for them, not so great for him but hes likely had to take a lesser move than his ability is capable of because his durability just isnt good enough for the better teams to take the risk.

Leeds have shown a willing to loan players out for the season to keep them happy whilst they presumably look to bounce straight back to the Premier League. I thought Adams might be one of those.

Interesting to hear them say theyre not selling Gnonto and he then was absent from training. Hes put in a transfer request, Spurs, Palace and Everton interested. I think hes a big talent and would take him here if we werent so stocked. Although Doaks got a lot of skill-crossover with him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Quote from: TALBERT on Yesterday at 05:06:48 pm
Chelsea will probably bid for Brightons Mitoma

8 year contract with £175,000 a week

Genuinely, if he improves this season and has a consistent, good season I can completely see them asking for £100m for him next summer. Someone might pay it.

He looks good but Im not totally sold on him as able to take his game to the next level.
JFT96.

Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
Adams is a mobile Maupay with no scoring record of note. Utterly pointless signing, the Championship is his level.

He'll be there next season with a bit of luck.  ;D
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:08:35 am
Tyler Adams to Bournemouth confirmed now.
Bournemouth is about right. Great disruptor but he isn't much on the ball and has had injury problems for a while. I'd have taken him as a squad player but can't see him being first choice for a big team anytime soon.
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:36:56 pm
Bournemouth is about right. Great disruptor but he isn't much on the ball and has had injury problems for a while. I'd have taken him as a squad player but can't see him being first choice for a big team anytime soon.
Numbers wise, hes a destroyer for a team in the 6th - 10th spots, a Villa or Spurs maybe. But his durability and this availability are dreadful, so none of those teams will take a risk on him.

I do think its a bit of coup for Bournemouth and Sods Law, he may end up playing his first ever 30+ game season since hes come to Europe.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Bournemouth have made a few decent signings in the last 12 months. I reckon they should stay up quite comfortably.
