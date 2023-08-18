Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?
Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well
99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.
Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.
Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.
I messaged a Uni friend whos a Hull season ticket holder who reckons hes Premier League quality, but hed be extremely surprised to see him go to a top 6 team. Having said that, Villa are linked. Said hes very good and still expects him to leave this summer. He thinks hes as good as Souttar or Collins who Stoke got around £20m for, so thats the fee Hull should hold out for.
Said hes a leader, great in the air, not bad on the ball but a limited passer, expects hell probably get a move to a Brentford/Burnley level side and then be sold on more expensively in the future and get England caps.
Pretty glowing report, but this lad does love to hype up the local players and said Keane-Lewis Potter (currently sat on Brentfords bench) would be at Man Utd or Liverpool within a year of his Brentford move for £50m+, so take the high praise with a pinch of salt.
Ive personally only seen him play two or three times and he didnt stand out. He did a fairly good man-marking job on Mitrovic in their game v Fulham a few years back, frustrated Mitrovic by being on his first touch every time, made him switch onto the other CB - which worked as Mitrovic went on to score the winner in a 1-0.