Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?



Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well 99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.



Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.



Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.



I messaged a Uni friend whos a Hull season ticket holder who reckons hes Premier League quality, but hed be extremely surprised to see him go to a top 6 team. Having said that, Villa are linked. Said hes very good and still expects him to leave this summer. He thinks hes as good as Souttar or Collins who Stoke got around £20m for, so thats the fee Hull should hold out for.Said hes a leader, great in the air, not bad on the ball but a limited passer, expects hell probably get a move to a Brentford/Burnley level side and then be sold on more expensively in the future and get England caps.Pretty glowing report, but this lad does love to hype up the local players and said Keane-Lewis Potter (currently sat on Brentfords bench) would be at Man Utd or Liverpool within a year of his Brentford move for £50m+, so take the high praise with a pinch of salt.Ive personally only seen him play two or three times and he didnt stand out. He did a fairly good man-marking job on Mitrovic in their game v Fulham a few years back, frustrated Mitrovic by being on his first touch every time, made him switch onto the other CB - which worked as Mitrovic went on to score the winner in a 1-0.