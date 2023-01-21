« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20760 on: Yesterday at 05:52:31 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on Yesterday at 05:49:55 pm
That's because he bet on Man City actually getting fined for their 115 charges.

haha! that's good.
gerrardisgod

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20761 on: Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).
AHA!

newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20762 on: Yesterday at 05:56:27 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 05:54:26 pm
West Ham still got a betting firm on their kit? Absolutely nothing to see with that (and the countless other advertising of betting these clubs do).

That's hilarious. I may have laughed out loud.
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20763 on: Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20764 on: Yesterday at 06:42:43 pm
Che Adams is crap, a typical Dyche forward.......ie one that doesn't score any goals.
schumi_pete

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20765 on: Yesterday at 08:31:14 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Che Adams to Everton. Hilariously bad signing. 25 goals in 4 seasons.

Everton will gladly take that. He might likely be their top scorer if he managed to score six goals next season.
bird_lfc

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20766 on: Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 06:19:48 pm
To be fair, he is a decent signing for them ...

Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.
PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20767 on: Yesterday at 09:48:37 pm
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 09:43:19 pm
Hes an upgrade on anything theyve got up top already imo.

Yup, that is why I've said he is a decent signing for them.

Hopefully not enough to keep them up, just like Southampton ...
slotmachine

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20768 on: Yesterday at 11:01:10 pm
Che Adams is a handful. He could do a good job for a dozen PL sides.
Hysterical Fool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20769 on: Today at 02:59:31 am
Che Adams is a brilliant player 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Constantly wondering how some people get away with things like this.

Skeeve

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20770 on: Today at 08:12:43 am
Quote from: Elzar on Yesterday at 03:53:28 pm
Arsenal similar for Raya? The loan with obligation to buy seems way to obvious a way of getting around financial fair play laws, and surely needs to be looked at.

Loan with an obligation to buy if certain playing milestones are met was a reasonable version of it, but this version is clearly dodgy.
Knight

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20771 on: Today at 08:39:09 am
How are Everton going to score enough goals to stay up, this could finally be the year.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20772 on: Today at 08:49:33 am
Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?

Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well 99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.

Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.

Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20773 on: Today at 10:12:45 am
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 08:49:33 am
Has anyone seen Jacob Greaves play much, at Hull?

Was having a look at left sided CBs who pass Klopps height test (which for CBs I think is a thing, less so for DMs). 64, left footed, 22, played pretty much every game for Hull the last 3 seasons and profiles well 99th percentile for arial duels won and he looks ok on the ball. No Hansen, but cultured enough.

Fits the HG quota etc and has played in a 3 for Hull too.

Even if were not interested, Im surprised a Prem team hasnt tried to pick him up this summer.
I messaged a Uni friend whos a Hull season ticket holder who reckons hes Premier League quality, but hed be extremely surprised to see him go to a top 6 team. Having said that, Villa are linked. Said hes very good and still expects him to leave this summer. He thinks hes as good as Souttar or Collins who Stoke got around £20m for, so thats the fee Hull should hold out for.

Said hes a leader, great in the air, not bad on the ball but a limited passer, expects hell probably get a move to a Brentford/Burnley level side and then be sold on more expensively in the future and get England caps.

Pretty glowing report, but this lad does love to hype up the local players and said Keane-Lewis Potter (currently sat on Brentfords bench) would be at Man Utd or Liverpool within a year of his Brentford move for £50m+, so take the high praise with a pinch of salt.

Ive personally only seen him play two or three times and he didnt stand out. He did a fairly good man-marking job on Mitrovic in their game v Fulham a few years back, frustrated Mitrovic by being on his first touch every time, made him switch onto the other CB - which worked as Mitrovic went on to score the winner in a 1-0.
Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20774 on: Today at 10:35:05 am
Cheers, seems about right. Level below what we need but good Prem player.

As you say, perhaps a villa or wolves or Brentford (thought theyre well stocked) pick him up.

I saw Forest linked for 7m, which seems ridiculously low.
Tobelius

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20775 on: Today at 12:01:27 pm
Nicolo Zaniolo to Villa on loan with a "conditional compulsory purchase option" inserted.

https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66539190
Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20776 on: Today at 12:24:03 pm
Adams is a mobile Maupay with no scoring record of note. Utterly pointless signing, the Championship is his level.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20777 on: Today at 02:02:45 pm
Maupay & Adams. A shit private detective agency that never catches the bad guy.
zero zero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20778 on: Today at 02:04:22 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:02:45 pm
Maupay & Adams. A shit private detective agency that never catches the bad guy.
;D
