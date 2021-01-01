Wolves reportedly after Tomá Araújo from Benfica. 21 year old CB. Looks quite technically smart. Spent last season on loan at Gil Vicente in and out of the team, has only played a handful of times for Benfica but is in the Portuguese U21 set up and quite highly rated. If hes good, Benfica will want a big fee and I believed Wolves essentially cant sign anyone without more sales.
Podence is being linked to Celtic - never quite done it in the Premier League but so fun to watch. Lemina is also being linked to about half the Premier League for £10m. He never quite took his chance when he got his big move to Juventus and has club hopped since, but both for Southampton and Wolves hes always looked handy against us. Hes 30 soon but at £10m hed be a good squad player for most of the teams in the league, would be very odd for Wolves to sell him for that price. Hes a touch injury prone but not in the same league as some of our midfielders in recent years. Weird how none of Fulham, Southampton or Wolves have been sold on him.