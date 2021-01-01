« previous next »
Kevin Volland from AS Monaco to Union Berlin for 4 million ...
Forest agreed a fee with Monaco for Fofana, personal terms depending.

Would have thought he was a level above them and clearly not one were interested in.

For fucks sake. I just mentioned him in the transfer thread this morning as one I wish we had some links to. If they're getting him for that price then how did we ignore that? Or we were just never interested.
Newcastle looking at Feyenoords David Hancko if they cant get Hall. A loan for Tierney is off the table due to Timbers injury.

Some pokey dark corners of Twitter have actually linked us to Hancko as well, hes similar mould of player to Inácio but does seem more of a full back than a centre half, from a Newcastle perspective. His stats look mad, like a super progressive midfielder rather than a defender. I mainly watch Ajax in the Eredivisie so havent seen too much of him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

For fucks sake. I just mentioned him in the transfer thread this morning as one I wish we had some links to. If they're getting him for that price then how did we ignore that? Or we were just never interested.

He was very highly rated 3-4 years ago, when he was one of the star players of the French U-21 team, and has managed to get into the senior national team later, but he has never really lived up to the hype from his days at Strasbourg. Still, a good player ...
Newcastle looking at Feyenoords David Hancko if they cant get Hall. A loan for Tierney is off the table due to Timbers injury.

Some pokey dark corners of Twitter have actually linked us to Hancko as well, hes similar mould of player to Inácio but does seem more of a full back than a centre half, from a Newcastle perspective. His stats look mad, like a super progressive midfielder rather than a defender. I mainly watch Ajax in the Eredivisie so havent seen too much of him.

From the little I have seen of him, he is more of a central defender ...
Newcastle looking at Feyenoords David Hancko if they cant get Hall. A loan for Tierney is off the table due to Timbers injury.

Some pokey dark corners of Twitter have actually linked us to Hancko as well, hes similar mould of player to Inácio but does seem more of a full back than a centre half, from a Newcastle perspective. His stats look mad, like a super progressive midfielder rather than a defender. I mainly watch Ajax in the Eredivisie so havent seen too much of him.
First time I've heard of him. Bet someone will make him the most expensive defender ever in about a week.
I was just watching a video of him, definitely a CB, doesnt look like a natural fit as a left back. Hes about 63 for a start.

Hes got such a bizarre stat spread, hes in the 98th and 99th percentile for loads of attacking stats for defenders - shots, assists, shot-creating actions. Then on top of that elite passing and dribbling in the 99th percentile too. But then non existent defensive numbers, other than tackling which he appears to be great at. One of he strangest stats spreads Ive seen. He struggled in Italy so maybe ready for a crack at a bigger league again, but equally maybe isnt quite good enough. Who knows, he looks fun to watch on the YT videos.

Funnily enough his profile is extremely similar to Timbers last season and Inacios.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Looks like its going to be a really bad week for Stuttgart fans, with West Ham negotiating to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Well done Michael Olisie. Only 21 staying at a club that will look after him for a few years and turning down the basket case club that is Chelsea.

Smart boy. Putting football first. He will go to a big club in the next few years or so.
Wolves reportedly after Tomá Araújo from Benfica. 21 year old CB. Looks quite technically smart. Spent last season on loan at Gil Vicente in and out of the team, has only played a handful of times for Benfica but is in the Portuguese U21 set up and quite highly rated. If hes good, Benfica will want a big fee and I believed Wolves essentially cant sign anyone without more sales.

Podence is being linked to Celtic - never quite done it in the Premier League but so fun to watch. Lemina is also being linked to about half the Premier League for £10m. He never quite took his chance when he got his big move to Juventus and has club hopped since, but both for Southampton and Wolves hes always looked handy against us. Hes 30 soon but at £10m hed be a good squad player for most of the teams in the league, would be very odd for Wolves to sell him for that price. Hes a touch injury prone but not in the same league as some of our midfielders in recent years. Weird how none of Fulham, Southampton or Wolves have been sold on him.
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

I was just watching a video of him, definitely a CB, doesnt look like a natural fit as a left back. Hes about 63 for a start.

Hes got such a bizarre stat spread, hes in the 98th and 99th percentile for loads of attacking stats for defenders - shots, assists, shot-creating actions. Then on top of that elite passing and dribbling in the 99th percentile too. But then non existent defensive numbers, other than tackling which he appears to be great at. One of he strangest stats spreads Ive seen. He struggled in Italy so maybe ready for a crack at a bigger league again, but equally maybe isnt quite good enough. Who knows, he looks fun to watch on the YT videos.

Funnily enough his profile is extremely similar to Timbers last season and Inacios.

He was probably too young when he went to Italy. Could be a good fit for the left sided defensive spot in our 3-4-3 setup ...
I 100% thought Lemina was about 25.
