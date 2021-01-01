Wolves reportedly after Tomá Araújo from Benfica. 21 year old CB. Looks quite technically smart. Spent last season on loan at Gil Vicente in and out of the team, has only played a handful of times for Benfica but is in the Portuguese U21 set up and quite highly rated. If hes good, Benfica will want a big fee and I believed Wolves essentially cant sign anyone without more sales.



Podence is being linked to Celtic - never quite done it in the Premier League but so fun to watch. Lemina is also being linked to about half the Premier League for £10m. He never quite took his chance when he got his big move to Juventus and has club hopped since, but both for Southampton and Wolves hes always looked handy against us. Hes 30 soon but at £10m hed be a good squad player for most of the teams in the league, would be very odd for Wolves to sell him for that price. Hes a touch injury prone but not in the same league as some of our midfielders in recent years. Weird how none of Fulham, Southampton or Wolves have been sold on him.