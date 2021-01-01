Chelsea in the mud etc etc
Now Osimhen might make them a serious candidate for top 4, as of now I still don't see it (them as a top 4 contender), but there are two weeks left. The one thing is that DeLaurentis will absolutely RINSE Boehly, I think it would need to be a world record fee for Osimhen, plus the usual 10 year contract. So Chelsea need to sell a few more players, they can play the season with 14 men.
I'd welcome them spending £80 million on Osimhen. Sustainability rules gonna bite Todd on his fat arse, if not this year then soon.
West Ham in talks for Kudus. Be a very good Paqueta replacement for less than half the fee they'll get from City.
Chelsea moving for Barcola now Ridiculous
So have Chelsea actually completed the signing of Lavia?
Not yet, but lets not make it like the still havent bidded for Caicedo thing.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rob Guttmans place?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Tim Krul to Luton. If he was to play every game they have in the league, I'm making a conservative prediction he concedes at least 70 times.
