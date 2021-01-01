« previous next »
Online Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20680 on: Today at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 01:52:03 pm
Chelsea in the mud etc etc
Typical Tory conduct
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20681 on: Today at 05:17:11 pm »
West Ham in talks for Kudus. Be a very good Paqueta replacement for less than half the fee they'll get from City.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20682 on: Today at 05:22:52 pm »
Quote from: shook on Today at 01:55:37 pm
Now Osimhen might make them a serious candidate for top 4, as of now I still don't see it (them as a top 4 contender), but there are two weeks left. The one thing is that DeLaurentis will absolutely RINSE Boehly, I think it would need to be a world record fee for Osimhen, plus the usual 10 year contract.  So Chelsea need to sell a few more players, they can play the season with 14 men.

I'd welcome them spending £80 million on Osimhen. Sustainability rules gonna bite Todd on his fat arse, if not this year then soon.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20683 on: Today at 05:25:56 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:22:52 pm
I'd welcome them spending £80 million on Osimhen. Sustainability rules gonna bite Todd on his fat arse, if not this year then soon.

He would cost a lot more than that.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20684 on: Today at 05:34:38 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 05:17:11 pm
West Ham in talks for Kudus. Be a very good Paqueta replacement for less than half the fee they'll get from City.

Brighton's hold-up was that he wanted a release clause which they were unwilling to give. I doubt West Ham will have an issue
Offline killer-heels

« Reply #20685 on: Today at 05:36:06 pm »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 05:22:52 pm
I'd welcome them spending £80 million on Osimhen. Sustainability rules gonna bite Todd on his fat arse, if not this year then soon.

No thanks, Osimhen is pretty good.
Offline RyanBabel19

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20686 on: Today at 05:37:06 pm »
Chelsea moving for Barcola now

Ridiculous
Online Kopenhagen

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20687 on: Today at 05:38:19 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:37:06 pm
Chelsea moving for Barcola now

Ridiculous

No plan whatsoever.
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20688 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm »
Barcola is also pretty good.
Online Chakan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20689 on: Today at 05:40:11 pm »
So have Chelsea actually completed the signing of Lavia?
Offline killer-heels

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20690 on: Today at 05:41:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:40:11 pm
So have Chelsea actually completed the signing of Lavia?

Not yet, but lets not make it like the still havent bidded for Caicedo thing.
Online Chakan

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20691 on: Today at 05:42:40 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 05:41:33 pm
Not yet, but lets not make it like the still havent bidded for Caicedo thing.

I dont know what that means to be honest? Was just curious what the hold up was. I mean he had his medical ages ago, agreed the fee and whatnot right?
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20692 on: Today at 05:44:36 pm »
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 05:37:06 pm
Chelsea moving for Barcola now

Ridiculous

Rob Guttmans place?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20693 on: Today at 06:02:22 pm »
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20694 on: Today at 06:02:52 pm »
Tim Krul to Luton. If he was to play every game they have in the league, I'm making a conservative prediction he concedes at least 70 times.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20695 on: Today at 06:35:34 pm »
Surprised no bigger teams have gone after Kudus wonder whats putting them off.

Barcola looks like he could be very, very good. Hopefully another one Chelsea miss out on to PSG.
Online Elzar

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20696 on: Today at 07:15:09 pm »
Ziyech keeps failing medicals, but they are desperately trying to replace him in the squad. Olise falling through has them going after any young right winger they can find on football manager.
Online newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20697 on: Today at 07:21:05 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 06:02:52 pm
Tim Krul to Luton. If he was to play every game they have in the league, I'm making a conservative prediction he concedes at least 70 times.

Does he still have that sweet almost mullet?
