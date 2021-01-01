The Lewis Hall move is evidence of Chelseas stupidity and that they value new players with potential above players they already have with potential, even if theres no noticeable difference.



Personally Id be testing the waters for Ian Maatsen with them. Cucurella is clearly going nowhere. They shopped him back to Brighton to account for some of the Caicedo deal - who didnt want him and probably laughed at Chelsea suggesting he made up around £50m of the package - and are now desperately trying to find someone wholl pay £40m+ for Sterling too.



They have some players whose value on the books is high, wages are high, but real-life value is nowhere near; Sterling, Ziyech, Cucurella, Lukaku, Mudryk etc.



They need to start selling and if they cant get viable offers for the above, they will have to sell the Halls, Maatsens and the Gallaghers of this world - serviceable or downright good players who fulfil a need in the squad but have actual tangible value to other clubs that exceeds their book value. Gallagher is limited but we saw first hand last weekend what hes good at and Pochettino apparently really wants to keep him.