The Lewis Hall move is evidence of Chelseas stupidity and that they value new players with potential above players they already have with potential, even if theres no noticeable difference.
Personally Id be testing the waters for Ian Maatsen with them. Cucurella is clearly going nowhere. They shopped him back to Brighton to account for some of the Caicedo deal - who didnt want him and probably laughed at Chelsea suggesting he made up around £50m of the package - and are now desperately trying to find someone wholl pay £40m+ for Sterling too.
They have some players whose value on the books is high, wages are high, but real-life value is nowhere near; Sterling, Ziyech, Cucurella, Lukaku, Mudryk etc.
They need to start selling and if they cant get viable offers for the above, they will have to sell the Halls, Maatsens and the Gallaghers of this world - serviceable or downright good players who fulfil a need in the squad but have actual tangible value to other clubs that exceeds their book value. Gallagher is limited but we saw first hand last weekend what hes good at and Pochettino apparently really wants to keep him.