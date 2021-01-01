« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad
Totally above board.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm
Nothing dodgy here lads.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1691929106143649845

Quote
Newcastle working on deal to sign Lewis Hall. After multiple bids rebuffed, new offer in. Chelsea preferred #CPFC loan but 18yo favours permanent to play #UCL & under Howe. #CFC have left-back depth + Hall grew up a #NUFC fan. Price ~£35m @TheAthleticFC
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Its the manager who paid all that money for Brad Smith so who knows.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad

Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...

SHOW ME THE EVIDENCE PETER OR ANYONE ELSE!!

SHOW IT TO ME!!

Who wouldn't want to help a rival out and take a bang average to below average player off their hands to help them comply with FFP?

WHO??
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:17:32 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

So this is part of their sacrifice to get Caicedo? Hmmm....no wonder Chelsea fans are unhappy, this is certainly going to further imbalance their squad.....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:20:35 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.



I don't particularly care - I'm more laughing at the absurdity of it. Why are they selling to a direct rival for a position they probably can use a player in themselves?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 02:35:59 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:35 am
I don't particularly care - I'm more laughing at the absurdity of it. Why are they selling to a direct rival for a position they probably can use a player in themselves?
They need to balance the books. It's the flipside of overpaying for Cucurella last season, and paying through the nose for a new midfield this summer after letting their existing one go. They'll try to shift Cucurella on loan somewhere and get Maatsen to back up Chilwell.

But I agree it's absurd, Chelsea have one of the top three youth systems in the world and they keep gutting it so they can buy other people's prospects. It would be like us selling Curtis Jones and then buying Conor Gallagher at twice the price.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:05:28 am
No news on Lavia to Chelsea, wonder if it falls through because they can't find the money for it, and he ends up staying at Southampton..  :wave
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 06:41:56 am
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 06:05:28 am
No news on Lavia to Chelsea, wonder if it falls through because they can't find the money for it, and he ends up staying at Southampton..  :wave
Meh, fuck him. He was said to feel second choice for coming to Liverpool as an option, albeit with an open path to development. But now at Chelsea things will be different - second fiddle for life (well, I mean career). OK, maybe when he turns 27-28, he may get the game time he deserves...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:01:08 am
The Lewis Hall move is evidence of Chelseas stupidity and that they value new players with potential above players they already have with potential, even if theres no noticeable difference.

Personally Id be testing the waters for Ian Maatsen with them. Cucurella is clearly going nowhere. They shopped him back to Brighton to account for some of the Caicedo deal - who didnt want him and probably laughed at Chelsea suggesting he made up around £50m of the package - and are now desperately trying to find someone wholl pay £40m+ for Sterling too.

They have some players whose value on the books is high, wages are high, but real-life value is nowhere near; Sterling, Ziyech, Cucurella, Lukaku, Mudryk etc.

They need to start selling and if they cant get viable offers for the above, they will have to sell the Halls, Maatsens and the Gallaghers of this world - serviceable or downright good players who fulfil a need in the squad but have actual tangible value to other clubs that exceeds their book value. Gallagher is limited but we saw first hand last weekend what hes good at and Pochettino apparently really wants to keep him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 07:16:07 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:41:56 am
Meh, fuck him. He was said to feel second choice for coming to Liverpool as an option, albeit with an open path to development. But now at Chelsea things will be different - second fiddle for life (well, I mean career). OK, maybe when he turns 27-28, he may get the game time he deserves...

We'll see but there will always a new batch of promising young midfielders around the corner to pique Boehly's interest,unless this close to billion spree is meant to be a one time thing and he'll say yeah that's the team for the next decade then and stop the collecting.

5 years from now on loan at Strasbourg when Chelsea are on their 4th manager he might regret some past choices,personally never wanted him anyway as i don't think his ceiling's as high as some see it and his floor's pretty low right now.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 08:52:30 am
Don't think Chelsea would sell us a fart. Big fat Boehly won't like the fact we bid for Caicedo
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:13:13 am
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 07:01:08 am
The Lewis Hall move is evidence of Chelseas stupidity and that they value new players with potential above players they already have with potential, even if theres no noticeable difference.

Personally Id be testing the waters for Ian Maatsen with them. Cucurella is clearly going nowhere. They shopped him back to Brighton to account for some of the Caicedo deal - who didnt want him and probably laughed at Chelsea suggesting he made up around £50m of the package - and are now desperately trying to find someone wholl pay £40m+ for Sterling too.

They have some players whose value on the books is high, wages are high, but real-life value is nowhere near; Sterling, Ziyech, Cucurella, Lukaku, Mudryk etc.

They need to start selling and if they cant get viable offers for the above, they will have to sell the Halls, Maatsens and the Gallaghers of this world - serviceable or downright good players who fulfil a need in the squad but have actual tangible value to other clubs that exceeds their book value. Gallagher is limited but we saw first hand last weekend what hes good at and Pochettino apparently really wants to keep him.
I think there is real bad blood between our owners & chelsea owners. The Caicedo Lavia stuff was not normal at all.
We wont be dealing with them at all
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 09:37:34 am
Lewis Hall is a good player.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:10:43 am
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 06:05:28 am
No news on Lavia to Chelsea, wonder if it falls through because they can't find the money for it, and he ends up staying at Southampton..  :wave

The medical has been completed. Hes signing for them
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:37:07 am
Does he really fancy beating out Caicedo, Fernandez and whoever they have? Or is he just happy being the equivalent of a backup QB: holding the clipboard on the bench, nice contract but very little playing time? I suspect hell be out on loan before too long.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:13 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:37:07 am
Does he really fancy beating out Caicedo, Fernandez and whoever they have? Or is he just happy being the equivalent of a backup QB: holding the clipboard on the bench, nice contract but very little playing time? I suspect hell be out on loan before too long.

He'd be their third best midfielder. He'll play plenty.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:09:14 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

I'd explore this for us to be honest. We're short of HG players and Robertson is getting on. Replacing Tsimikas with Hall would free up a foreign spot in our squad, and has a very high potential upside.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:09:53 am
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:37:34 am
Lewis Hall is a good player.

He is but I wouldn't give Chelsea any money to help them avoid their cheating penalties.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:53:43 am
Newcastly paying £35m for a 18 year old who has made 8 apps. Games gone
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.

Their aversion to buying players who actually score goals, whilst spending all this money, is actually quite impressive.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:36:20 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.

:lmao You're not serious.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:39:18 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.

Their aversion to buying players who actually score goals, whilst spending all this money, is actually quite impressive.

They did sign Nkunku who scores plenty, didnt that Jackson guy have a decent scoring record too last year?

But yeah the link to Johnson is a bit weird!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:59:46 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.


Absolutely fucking brilliant
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:07:34 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.

Their aversion to buying players who actually score goals, whilst spending all this money, is actually quite impressive.

Olise alternative, it seems.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:08:00 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:30:14 pm
Chelsea interested in Johnson from Forest.

Their aversion to buying players who actually score goals, whilst spending all this money, is actually quite impressive.

Hahaha please let this be true, he's crap.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:08:30 pm
Olise signed a new deal at palace.
Fair play to him wants to develop rather than chase just money
Seems the Johnson link is legit then,
Forest should take the money. Johnson has pace & thats about it
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:10:15 pm
Yeah olise signed a new contract, fair play lad, hopefully that loosens Doucoure
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:12:16 pm
Wonder if Olises new deal has a higher release clause just to protect Palace a bit.  If he excels, cant imagine him staying there for another 3-4 years but makes sense for everyone in the short term.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:12:48 pm
Fair play to Olise, he'd have been nuts going to Chelsea, it'd be pissing away the momentum he's built up at Palace. Needs to add goals to his game though.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:13:02 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 01:08:30 pm
Olise signed a new deal at palace.
Fair play to him wants to develop rather than chase just money
Seems the Johnson link is legit then,
Forest should take the money. Johnson has pace & thats about it
Seems Palace got a bit annoyed with Chelsea https://x.com/ed_aarons/status/1692140091752304931?s=46&t=MsImXKFxXpHhrx2kSTm6fA

Quote
Told that Crystal Palace have discussed going to a tribunal with Chelsea over their approach for Michael Olise. Chairman Steve Parish is said to be unhappy about their conduct. Also understand that Olise's release clause contains a sell-on clause for Palace
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 01:15:14 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:39:18 pm
They did sign Nkunku who scores plenty, didnt that Jackson guy have a decent scoring record too last year?

But yeah the link to Johnson is a bit weird!

Jackson's record last year was decent like, most of his goals game in the last two months of the season though.

It's mad that Chelsea have spent that much money and he's starting up front. Nkunku is injured but still. Like so many young players who move to Chelsea he'd have been better off staying put, in his case Villarreal and looking to have another good season there. He's been thrown in at the deep end and I'm guessing he'll struggle to be prolific in the Premier League at this stage.

Johnson is an alright player but would be underwhelming for Chelsea, and again he'd be so much better off staying at Forest until he's ready to start for a better side above them.
