Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1501210 times)

Offline Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20640 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad
Totally above board.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20641 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm »
Nothing dodgy here lads.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1691929106143649845

Quote
Newcastle working on deal to sign Lewis Hall. After multiple bids rebuffed, new offer in. Chelsea preferred #CPFC loan but 18yo favours permanent to play #UCL & under Howe. #CFC have left-back depth + Hall grew up a #NUFC fan. Price ~£35m @TheAthleticFC
Offline Crosby Nick

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20642 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
Its the manager who paid all that money for Brad Smith so who knows.
Offline PeterTheRed...

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20643 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm »
Quote from: Phineus on Yesterday at 10:54:39 pm
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad

Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20644 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...

SHOW ME THE EVIDENCE PETER OR ANYONE ELSE!!

SHOW IT TO ME!!

Who wouldn't want to help a rival out and take a bang average to below average player off their hands to help them comply with FFP?

WHO??
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20645 on: Today at 02:12:03 am »
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

Offline shook

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20646 on: Today at 02:17:32 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

So this is part of their sacrifice to get Caicedo? Hmmm....no wonder Chelsea fans are unhappy, this is certainly going to further imbalance their squad.....
Offline newterp

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20647 on: Today at 02:20:35 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.



I don't particularly care - I'm more laughing at the absurdity of it. Why are they selling to a direct rival for a position they probably can use a player in themselves?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20648 on: Today at 02:35:59 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:20:35 am
I don't particularly care - I'm more laughing at the absurdity of it. Why are they selling to a direct rival for a position they probably can use a player in themselves?
They need to balance the books. It's the flipside of overpaying for Cucurella last season, and paying through the nose for a new midfield this summer after letting their existing one go. They'll try to shift Cucurella on loan somewhere and get Maatsen to back up Chilwell.

But I agree it's absurd, Chelsea have one of the top three youth systems in the world and they keep gutting it so they can buy other people's prospects. It would be like us selling Curtis Jones and then buying Conor Gallagher at twice the price.
Online TobyLFC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20649 on: Today at 06:05:28 am »
No news on Lavia to Chelsea, wonder if it falls through because they can't find the money for it, and he ends up staying at Southampton..  :wave
Online farawayred

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20650 on: Today at 06:41:56 am »
Quote from: TobyLFC on Today at 06:05:28 am
No news on Lavia to Chelsea, wonder if it falls through because they can't find the money for it, and he ends up staying at Southampton..  :wave
Meh, fuck him. He was said to feel second choice for coming to Liverpool as an option, albeit with an open path to development. But now at Chelsea things will be different - second fiddle for life (well, I mean career). OK, maybe when he turns 27-28, he may get the game time he deserves...
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20651 on: Today at 07:01:08 am »
The Lewis Hall move is evidence of Chelseas stupidity and that they value new players with potential above players they already have with potential, even if theres no noticeable difference.

Personally Id be testing the waters for Ian Maatsen with them. Cucurella is clearly going nowhere. They shopped him back to Brighton to account for some of the Caicedo deal - who didnt want him and probably laughed at Chelsea suggesting he made up around £50m of the package - and are now desperately trying to find someone wholl pay £40m+ for Sterling too.

They have some players whose value on the books is high, wages are high, but real-life value is nowhere near; Sterling, Ziyech, Cucurella, Lukaku, Mudryk etc.

They need to start selling and if they cant get viable offers for the above, they will have to sell the Halls, Maatsens and the Gallaghers of this world - serviceable or downright good players who fulfil a need in the squad but have actual tangible value to other clubs that exceeds their book value. Gallagher is limited but we saw first hand last weekend what hes good at and Pochettino apparently really wants to keep him.
