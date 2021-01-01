Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?



He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.



