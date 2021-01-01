« previous next »
THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20640 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm
Phineus:
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad
Totally above board.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20641 on: Yesterday at 11:05:34 pm
Nothing dodgy here lads.

https://twitter.com/David_Ornstein/status/1691929106143649845

Quote
Newcastle working on deal to sign Lewis Hall. After multiple bids rebuffed, new offer in. Chelsea preferred #CPFC loan but 18yo favours permanent to play #UCL & under Howe. #CFC have left-back depth + Hall grew up a #NUFC fan. Price ~£35m @TheAthleticFC
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20642 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
Its the manager who paid all that money for Brad Smith so who knows.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20643 on: Yesterday at 11:07:31 pm
Phineus:
Newcastle giving Chelsea 35m for that Lewis hall lad

Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20644 on: Yesterday at 11:18:17 pm
PeterTheRed...:
Well, everyone knows by now that Newcastle and Chelsea have the same owners ...

SHOW ME THE EVIDENCE PETER OR ANYONE ELSE!!

SHOW IT TO ME!!

Who wouldn't want to help a rival out and take a bang average to below average player off their hands to help them comply with FFP?

WHO??
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20645 on: Today at 02:12:03 am
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20646 on: Today at 02:17:32 am
Sheer Magnetism:
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.

So this is part of their sacrifice to get Caicedo? Hmmm....no wonder Chelsea fans are unhappy, this is certainly going to further imbalance their squad.....
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20647 on: Today at 02:20:35 am
Sheer Magnetism:
Hall isn't bang or below average, he was their academy player of the year last year, he's their second choice left back at the age of 18 and he's going to count as homegrown. Or to put it another way, he's the same age as Bajcetic and has started more games in the Premier League. Would you take £35 million for Bajcetic?

He's also going to a club where he'll be competing with Dan Burn and Paul Dummett - I'll be shocked if he isn't first choice there by the end of the season. It is a lot of money of course, but Hall just signed a new contract, and if it pays off that's Newcastle's left back spot sorted for a decade. Chelsea fans don't seem happy about it at all.



I don't particularly care - I'm more laughing at the absurdity of it. Why are they selling to a direct rival for a position they probably can use a player in themselves?
