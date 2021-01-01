« previous next »
shook:
Yes they are trying to get a piece of the Asian tv market, my guess is that is one of the goals to maintain a revenue stream

Its hilarious how theyre converting oil into a football league revenue stream.

Theyre knowingly spending x multiple billions of dollars per 1 billion dollars of revenue + sportswashing value
It's also a sign of a bit of desperation to diversify from oil income. Think about how terrible their land is for anything other than oil, I learned that even their sand is inferior in comparison to Scottish beach sand (for the concrete mix, I think). If oil runs out they need to have other revenue streams, I guess sports is one idea! They better have a few others though, lol
rafathegaffa83:
So he's opted for paid retirement at age 29. I've not seen a reported fee, but it says a lot when the likes of Juventus, who may have been Laporte's most obvious landing spot a few years ago, stated earlier this summer that they couldn't afford a 30m fee for him. The competitveness of a lot of leagues is going to be even more diluted and wait until the Saudi Arabian leagues skips the middle man and just heads straight to South America.

While there will be plenty of names of yesteryear, the heat is going to have a massive impact on the quality of their league. Not sure it'll make for great television but they've latched on to a generation that seem more drawn to individuals than clubs

Its not looking like the retirement league anymore. Its attracting serious players. It seems theyre intent on building a serious watchable league with a revenue stream.

As for the heat, youd imagine they have the money to air condition sporting arenas and training facilities.

