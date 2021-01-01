Its hilarious how theyre converting oil into a football league revenue stream.



Theyre knowingly spending x multiple billions of dollars per 1 billion dollars of revenue + sportswashing value



It's also a sign of a bit of desperation to diversify from oil income. Think about how terrible their land is for anything other than oil, I learned that even their sand is inferior in comparison to Scottish beach sand (for the concrete mix, I think). If oil runs out they need to have other revenue streams, I guess sports is one idea! They better have a few others though, lol