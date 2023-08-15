« previous next »
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20560 on: Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm »
Valentin Barco(19 years old) on his way to Brighton for 10m from Boca Juniors.
Highly rated he some game last week clips were on twitter. Modern full back. Looks another excpetional deal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20561 on: Yesterday at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:39:03 pm
They are interested in Doku as well. Their squad isnt that big. They did get 30m for Mahrez too.
Huge spending. I may be wrong but i do think City apart from Haaland City's recruitment has declined a bit. Akanki & Ake are decent but i think Pep has them palying above there usual standard
Their squad is also smaller than people think which helps with cost control.
Offline Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20562 on: Yesterday at 05:59:18 pm »
Olise is another signing Chelsea are making because they can and not because he's what they need.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20563 on: Yesterday at 05:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:49:21 pm
Who did they sign the week before?! That Lesley guy who came on  and possible someone else too. I out each sub they brought on I kept thinking Id never heard of/seen of them. Incredible levels of hoarding.
yep, but dead easy to do when the Saudis are waiting, chequebook in hand, happy to mop up your mess or when the PL / FA / UEFA / FIFA drop by.
Offline Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20564 on: Yesterday at 06:55:52 pm »
PIF > Abu Dhabi

I find it interesting PIF are funneling more money via Chelsea's back door than they are Saudicastle.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20565 on: Yesterday at 07:00:38 pm »
Neymar to Al Hilal. Only played more than 30 games once in six years at PSG. Disastrous move.
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20566 on: Yesterday at 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 07:00:38 pm
Neymar to Al Hilal. Only played more than 30 games once in six years at PSG. Disastrous move.

Weird career, despite the goals, trophies and cash it still feels a bit of a let down.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20567 on: Yesterday at 08:06:32 pm »
I didnt realise that Olise was a Chelsea youth player from the academy before he went to Reading. So theyve essentially paid £35m for their own academy graduate. Not the first time theyve done it.
Offline Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20568 on: Yesterday at 08:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Yesterday at 04:24:40 pm
Because of the insanity, Chelsea are attracting the big headlines this summer, but when they sign Paqueta, City will have had another summer of big spending, as Kovacic, Gvardiol and Paqueta will come up just shy of £200m. One notable sale in Borges to Ajax at £12m.

Didn't City get £35m for Mahrez?
Offline TomDcs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20569 on: Yesterday at 08:29:06 pm »
Maguire wanting to stay at United, the gift that keeps on giving. Didnt want to give him his £(6?)M pay off, hopefully that limits who they can sign.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20570 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Yesterday at 08:14:30 pm
Didn't City get £35m for Mahrez?
Ah, completely forgot about Mahrez. If they do buy Paqueta, thats still over £150m net spend this summer.
Offline Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20571 on: Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm »
Palace thinking about formally reporting Chelsea over an illegal approach for Olise.  Shocking I know.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20572 on: Yesterday at 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 09:03:36 pm
Palace thinking about formally reporting Chelsea over an illegal approach for Olise.  Shocking I know.
There is something not right about Chelsea, Wolves cannot afford squit, Chelsea spend £1bn.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20573 on: Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm »
Quote
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.

There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Offline QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20574 on: Yesterday at 09:11:12 pm »
Who cares because there is no meaningful punishment
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20575 on: Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm »
You as QC should retire if you feel that way mate.
Offline QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20576 on: Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:12:33 pm
You as QC should retire if you feel that way mate.

Sick of the lack of enforcement against these clubs. Chelseas activity has been the definition of anti competitive this window, and exactly the kind of stuff that should be prohibited
Offline Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20577 on: Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:09:10 pm


Amateurish, embarrassing, shambles etc
Offline shook

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20578 on: Yesterday at 09:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:18:08 pm
Amateurish, embarrassing, shambles etc

WHERE IS THE CAPS LOCKS
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20579 on: Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm »
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20580 on: Yesterday at 09:37:00 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 09:35:56 pm
Don't consider it and do it.
Are we after Ilaix Moriba?
Offline TomDcs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20581 on: Yesterday at 09:47:22 pm »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 09:14:46 pm
Sick of the lack of enforcement against these clubs. Chelseas activity has been the definition of anti competitive this window, and exactly the kind of stuff that should be prohibited

And yet no-one in charge of football will do anything that about it. Hands undoubtedly greased - at multiple levels of the game, and the media - people who youd like to think at least started with footballs best interests at heart, gone bad. The lines of punishment already drawn. Just go and spend, spend, spend, deal with the ineffective, barely inconveniencing consequences later (if you choose to engage in the process of providing evidence in the first place). Its broken, rotten.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20582 on: Yesterday at 10:17:54 pm »
£173m for two youngsters, 75 games between them, play in the same position. Good, promising but ultimately unproven, good luck, see you at Anfield.
I actually think we got away with something there, both dubious ambitions.
Online JackWard33

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20583 on: Today at 12:25:37 am »
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20584 on: Today at 02:25:19 am »
Robin Gosens to Union Berlin for 15m
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20585 on: Today at 04:23:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:55:52 pm
PIF > Abu Dhabi

I find it interesting PIF are funneling more money via Chelsea's back door than they are Saudicastle.

Do you have evidence of this.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20586 on: Today at 04:48:57 am »
Quote
Since Tedd (sic) Boehly took over at Chelsea he has managed to spend more money on players than the entrie La Liga 🤯💸

via @transfermarkt_official

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv7d01HtnDi/
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20587 on: Today at 08:25:54 am »
City have accepted an offer from Saudi for Laporte.
Offline Flaccido Dongingo

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20588 on: Today at 08:26:43 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:25:54 am
City have accepted an offer from Saudi for Laporte.
I'm sure it will be at fair market value.
Offline Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20589 on: Today at 08:41:27 am »
Still a good player, and the fact he won't have to defend too much should keep him injury free
Online IgorBobbins

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20590 on: Today at 09:10:42 am »
Quote from: MD1990 on Yesterday at 04:43:00 pm
Valentin Barco(19 years old) on his way to Brighton for 10m from Boca Juniors.
Highly rated he some game last week clips were on twitter. Modern full back. Looks another excpetional deal.
Shouldve gone to Newcastle.  The headlines wouldve written themselves.
Online Armchair expert

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20591 on: Today at 09:24:30 am »
The fucking kip of this from Olivia Bugaloo or whatever I mean she basically answers her own question at the start of why he picked Chelsea and just brushes over the long contract shite, and the last 30 seconds has to be some of the most clueless shite I've heard, Liverpool have been to 3 CL finals and won every trophy as well as being City's ONLY competition and yet she's saying they won't have seen Liverpool be successful.
Given up watching Sky as this is the level of click bait shite they have on there now. 

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1691367749577011200
Online JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20592 on: Today at 09:28:32 am »
Quote from: Armchair expert on Today at 09:24:30 am
The fucking kip of this from Olivia Bugaloo or whatever I mean she basically answers her own question at the start of why he picked Chelsea and just brushes over the long contract shite, and the last 30 seconds has to be some of the most clueless shite I've heard, Liverpool have been to 3 CL finals and won every trophy as well as being City's ONLY competition and yet she's saying they won't have seen Liverpool be successful.
Given up watching Sky as this is the level of click bait shite they have on there now. 

https://twitter.com/footballdaily/status/1691367749577011200
Yeah I saw that. Shes just a clueless Chelsea gobshite.,
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20593 on: Today at 09:31:17 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:28:32 am
Yeah I saw that. Shes just a clueless Chelsea gobshite.,

Is she the one who said Salah would be just like Cuadrado
Online JRed

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20594 on: Today at 09:33:28 am »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:31:17 am
Is she the one who said Salah would be just like Cuadrado
Dont know. Never seen her before I caught the clip yesterday. They do have some absolute whoppers on sky sports news nowadays.
