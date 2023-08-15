Sick of the lack of enforcement against these clubs. Chelseas activity has been the definition of anti competitive this window, and exactly the kind of stuff that should be prohibited



And yet no-one in charge of football will do anything that about it. Hands undoubtedly greased - at multiple levels of the game, and the media - people who youd like to think at least started with footballs best interests at heart, gone bad. The lines of punishment already drawn. Just go and spend, spend, spend, deal with the ineffective, barely inconveniencing consequences later (if you choose to engage in the process of providing evidence in the first place). Its broken, rotten.