They are interested in Doku as well. Their squad isnt that big. They did get 30m for Mahrez too.Huge spending. I may be wrong but i do think City apart from Haaland City's recruitment has declined a bit. Akanki & Ake are decent but i think Pep has them palying above there usual standard
Who did they sign the week before?! That Lesley guy who came on and possible someone else too. I out each sub they brought on I kept thinking Id never heard of/seen of them. Incredible levels of hoarding.
Neymar to Al Hilal. Only played more than 30 games once in six years at PSG. Disastrous move.
Because of the insanity, Chelsea are attracting the big headlines this summer, but when they sign Paqueta, City will have had another summer of big spending, as Kovacic, Gvardiol and Paqueta will come up just shy of £200m. One notable sale in Borges to Ajax at £12m.
Didn't City get £35m for Mahrez?
Palace thinking about formally reporting Chelsea over an illegal approach for Olise. Shocking I know.
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
You as QC should retire if you feel that way mate.
