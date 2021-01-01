« previous next »
Offline MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20560 on: Today at 04:43:00 pm »
Valentin Barco(19 years old) on his way to Brighton for 10m from Boca Juniors.
Highly rated he some game last week clips were on twitter. Modern full back. Looks another excpetional deal.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20561 on: Today at 05:04:18 pm »
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 04:39:03 pm
They are interested in Doku as well. Their squad isnt that big. They did get 30m for Mahrez too.
Huge spending. I may be wrong but i do think City apart from Haaland City's recruitment has declined a bit. Akanki & Ake are decent but i think Pep has them palying above there usual standard
Their squad is also smaller than people think which helps with cost control.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20562 on: Today at 05:59:18 pm »
Olise is another signing Chelsea are making because they can and not because he's what they need.
Offline SamLad

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20563 on: Today at 05:59:44 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 03:49:21 pm
Who did they sign the week before?! That Lesley guy who came on  and possible someone else too. I out each sub they brought on I kept thinking Id never heard of/seen of them. Incredible levels of hoarding.
yep, but dead easy to do when the Saudis are waiting, chequebook in hand, happy to mop up your mess or when the PL / FA / UEFA / FIFA drop by.
Online Draex

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20564 on: Today at 06:55:52 pm »
PIF > Abu Dhabi

I find it interesting PIF are funneling more money via Chelsea's back door than they are Saudicastle.
Online disgraced cake

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20565 on: Today at 07:00:38 pm »
Neymar to Al Hilal. Only played more than 30 games once in six years at PSG. Disastrous move.
Online DelTrotter

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20566 on: Today at 07:07:55 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 07:00:38 pm
Neymar to Al Hilal. Only played more than 30 games once in six years at PSG. Disastrous move.

Weird career, despite the goals, trophies and cash it still feels a bit of a let down.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20567 on: Today at 08:06:32 pm »
I didnt realise that Olise was a Chelsea youth player from the academy before he went to Reading. So theyve essentially paid £35m for their own academy graduate. Not the first time theyve done it.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20568 on: Today at 08:14:30 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:24:40 pm
Because of the insanity, Chelsea are attracting the big headlines this summer, but when they sign Paqueta, City will have had another summer of big spending, as Kovacic, Gvardiol and Paqueta will come up just shy of £200m. One notable sale in Borges to Ajax at £12m.

Didn't City get £35m for Mahrez?
Online TomDcs

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20569 on: Today at 08:29:06 pm »
Maguire wanting to stay at United, the gift that keeps on giving. Didnt want to give him his £(6?)M pay off, hopefully that limits who they can sign.
Online Drinks Sangria

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20570 on: Today at 08:50:53 pm »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 08:14:30 pm
Didn't City get £35m for Mahrez?
Ah, completely forgot about Mahrez. If they do buy Paqueta, thats still over £150m net spend this summer.
Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20571 on: Today at 09:03:36 pm »
Palace thinking about formally reporting Chelsea over an illegal approach for Olise.  Shocking I know.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20572 on: Today at 09:06:54 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:03:36 pm
Palace thinking about formally reporting Chelsea over an illegal approach for Olise.  Shocking I know.
There is something not right about Chelsea, Wolves cannot afford squit, Chelsea spend £1bn.
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20573 on: Today at 09:09:10 pm »
Quote
Crystal Palace have considered formally reporting Chelsea for making an illegal approach to Michael Olise.

There are concerns at Palace that Chelseas move for Olise has contravened transfer rules and etiquette.

[@SamiMokbel81_DM]
Offline QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20574 on: Today at 09:11:12 pm »
Who cares because there is no meaningful punishment
Offline Samie

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20575 on: Today at 09:12:33 pm »
You as QC should retire if you feel that way mate.
Offline QC

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20576 on: Today at 09:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:12:33 pm
You as QC should retire if you feel that way mate.

Sick of the lack of enforcement against these clubs. Chelseas activity has been the definition of anti competitive this window, and exactly the kind of stuff that should be prohibited
Online Hazell

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20577 on: Today at 09:18:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:09:10 pm


Amateurish, embarrassing, shambles etc
