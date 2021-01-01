Does it? Dont get me wrong they have some excellent players, but are you swapping their team for ours?



SO taking it by position:GKs - Our goalies are way better, that goes without sayingCBs - I think their strength in depth is stronger, especially given injury proneness, but our starting 2 is has better league experience. In 12 months time, this could be different given the age of Matip/VVD.FBs - I think Trent/Robbo from 2 seasons ago are better than James/Chilwell; however, neither Trent or Robbo are as good as they were 2 years ago, and we have no strength in depth behind, - so it is closer today.MFs - Chelsea's MF, with the signing of Caicedo, is stronger than ours; if we sign Lavia or another top DM then it would be much closer.Attack - Ours is way stronger, probably the biggest delta per position.