Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:38:30 am
DelTrotter:
Maguire to West Ham collapsed  ;D get the fuck in!!

Haha lovely.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:41:40 am
DelTrotter:
Maguire to West Ham collapsed  ;D get the fuck in!!

Sounds like the issue is the pay off for him to leave, rather than anything West Ham have done. Man United basically don't want to give him the money he would be owed.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 10:54:45 am
Elzar:
Sounds like the issue is the pay off for him to leave, rather than anything West Ham have done. Man United basically don't want to give him the money he would be owed.
It's in his contract that he gets a £10m sum upon leaving The Rust Bowl.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:05:32 am
killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:06:40 pm:
Does it? Dont get me wrong they have some excellent players, but are you swapping their team for ours?

SO taking it by position:

GKs - Our goalies are way better, that goes without saying
CBs - I think their strength in depth is stronger, especially given injury proneness, but our starting 2 is has better league experience.  In 12 months time, this could be different given the age of Matip/VVD.
FBs - I think Trent/Robbo from 2 seasons ago are better than James/Chilwell; however, neither Trent or Robbo are as good as they were 2 years ago, and we have no strength in depth behind, - so it is closer today. 
MFs - Chelsea's MF, with the signing of Caicedo, is stronger than ours; if we sign Lavia or another top DM then it would be much closer.
Attack - Ours is way stronger, probably the biggest delta per position.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:09:05 am
Flaccido Dongingo:
It's in his contract that he gets a £10m sum upon leaving The Rust Bowl.
That's some fucking agent he has. They must have been laughing their arses off when united agreed to that clause.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:09:11 am
DelTrotter:
Maguire to West Ham collapsed  ;D get the fuck in!!

This is the most fun I've had all window bar AMA/Szoboszlai  ;D

Hope he sees out his contract to the bitter end.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:35:07 am
DelTrotter:
Maguire to West Ham collapsed  ;D get the fuck in!!

He runs on Diesel and West Ham couldnt afford his ULEZ costs.

#politicalsatire
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:38:41 am
Crosby Nick:
He runs on Diesel and West Ham couldnt afford his ULEZ costs.

#politicalsatire
They're probably have to Shell out a lot more for their alternative.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:40:36 am
Flaccido Dongingo:
They're probably have to Shell out a lot more for their alternative.

Send an EssoS to Everton. Theyd be desperate enough to take him.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 11:46:23 am
Has Lavia deal been agreed yet for Chelsea?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Today at 12:11:54 pm
The G in Gerrard:
Has Lavia deal been agreed yet for Chelsea?

They're just sorting a bid
