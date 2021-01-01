« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Down

Author Topic: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD  (Read 1481463 times)

Online Andar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,138
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20360 on: Today at 09:15:36 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:14:31 pm
I despise Kompany so by association I now despise Burnley, even if they've abandoned the apparent ban on black players during the Dyche era. Even this transfer seems dodgy - 5 year deal for an 18 year old from Troyes, part of the City Group. I hope he's sacked before Christmas and ends up in Saudi.

Huh? ???
Logged

Online 67CherryRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20361 on: Today at 09:19:31 pm »
Quote from: Andar on Today at 09:15:36 pm
Huh? ???
Look at every team Sean Dyche put out over multiple years. Look at his signings. Probably coincidence but maybe subconsciously he was pandering to their racist fanbase, it always stuck out like a sore thumb to me.
Logged

Online aka_da_saus

  • No new LFC topics
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
  • follow me on twitter @aka_da_saus
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20362 on: Today at 09:35:53 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 09:19:31 pm
Look at every team Sean Dyche put out over multiple years. Look at his signings. Probably coincidence but maybe subconsciously he was pandering to their racist fanbase, it always stuck out like a sore thumb to me.
i always thought this too 😅. few came in towards end his tenure
Logged
we hate nottingham forest
we hate everton 2 THERE SHIT
we hate man united
but liverpool we love u
all together now

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,054
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20363 on: Today at 09:38:54 pm »
You know what's funny...Chelsea not officially bid yet.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 505 506 507 508 509 [510]   Go Up
« previous next »
 