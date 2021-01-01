I despise Kompany so by association I now despise Burnley, even if they've abandoned the apparent ban on black players during the Dyche era. Even this transfer seems dodgy - 5 year deal for an 18 year old from Troyes, part of the City Group. I hope he's sacked before Christmas and ends up in Saudi.
Huh?
Look at every team Sean Dyche put out over multiple years. Look at his signings. Probably coincidence but maybe subconsciously he was pandering to their racist fanbase, it always stuck out like a sore thumb to me.
Page created in 0.015 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.61]