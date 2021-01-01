What type of shit price did we get for Mane after one of the best season he had for the club. Had a stinker of a time in Germany and they still sell him for a profit.
Now Spurs selling Kane for 100 million with 1 year contract left.
Mane was on a sharp decline, as emphasised with how much he struggled in Germany, and further emphasised with how no other team wanted him when Bayern shoved him out the door.
Kane is one of the best goal-scorers in Europe. Theres not many of them available, they go for a premium.