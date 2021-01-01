« previous next »
killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20160 on: Today at 11:41:15 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

Its still a league title and are honours to show for it. I very much doubt German footballers think their medals are worth half.

Also, Bayern are an amazing football club. Its far more prestigious to have played for them than Spurs.


gazzalfc

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20161 on: Today at 11:45:30 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

They go far in the CL which Spurs wont be seeing any time soon


The North Bank

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20162 on: Today at 11:57:33 am
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 11:29:17 am
He should go.

Really don't get the PL top scorer argument. Get some fucking trophies in your cabinet.

Yeh Haaland will break that in a couple if years anyway. No one can take trophies away.


Redknight60

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20163 on: Today at 11:59:31 am
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

8/1 2nd favourites for the Champions League. If you give them a 10% chance over each of the next 4 years it gives him around a 35% chance of a title plus probably 2-3 league titles minimum. No brainer for him.


MdArshad

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20164 on: Today at 12:15:54 pm
What type of shit price did we get for Mane after one of the best season he had for the club. Had a stinker of a time in Germany and they still sell him for a profit.

Now Spurs selling Kane for 100 million with 1 year contract left.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20165 on: Today at 12:20:03 pm
Quote from: MdArshad on Today at 12:15:54 pm
What type of shit price did we get for Mane after one of the best season he had for the club. Had a stinker of a time in Germany and they still sell him for a profit.

Now Spurs selling Kane for 100 million with 1 year contract left.

Mane was on a sharp decline, as emphasised with how much he struggled in Germany, and further emphasised with how no other team wanted him when Bayern shoved him out the door.

Kane is one of the best goal-scorers in Europe. Theres not many of them available, they go for a premium. 


Phineus

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20166 on: Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.


tubby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20167 on: Today at 12:25:29 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.

He's a player who could go either way, but it's a risk they can afford.



The_Nomad

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20168 on: Today at 12:33:52 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.

As someone said earlier, no surprise that Doku has gone over to the dark side.



RedBlakey

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20169 on: Today at 12:34:37 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.

That's a big move for him, he'll need his family round him, especially his mum Sue.

Quote from: MKelly34 on May 26, 2011, 12:30:36 am
Never seen him playing I think. But looks like a good player.

Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20170 on: Today at 12:48:01 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:30:24 am
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above 100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision

Biggest loser in the league if he stays.



Caligula?

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20171 on: Today at 12:49:35 pm
I always thought he'd stay at Tottenham or end up at United to try and break Shearer's goal scoring record. I suppose if he ends up scoring bucketloads there as well - which will probably happen - it'll cement his status as the best English forward of his generation.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20172 on: Today at 12:51:03 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.

That's come out of nowhere


Kopenhagen

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20173 on: Today at 01:17:02 pm
Courtois has done his ACL. Real in the market for a keeper now?



PeterTheRed...

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20174 on: Today at 01:20:39 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Courtois has done his ACL. Real in the market for a keeper now?

De Gea is still a free agent ...


Tonyh8su

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20175 on: Today at 01:22:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Today at 01:17:02 pm
Courtois has done his ACL. Real in the market for a keeper now?

Single handedly cost us number 7, the bastard.

Have to see De Gea going there on a free surely?


Crosby Nick

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20176 on: Today at 01:23:53 pm
Quote from: RedBlakey on Today at 12:34:37 pm
That's a big move for him, he'll need his family round him, especially his mum Sue.

Another mum whos an agent. She takes care of all the numbers.


Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20177 on: Today at 01:29:50 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:30:24 am
@David_Ornstein
🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Bayern Munich have reached an agreement with Tottenham to sign Harry Kane, sources in Germany indicate. #FCBayern proposal worth above 100m accepted by #THFC. 30yo has been leaning towards staying but must now make a decision
Surely Bayern have to know that there is a chance of him coming to put this much effort in.


Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20178 on: Today at 01:35:09 pm
Be embarrassing if mouth breather jibs them to stay at Spurs

Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20179 on: Today at 01:38:05 pm
In no surprise to anyone Mbappe has told PSG he's staying there.


Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20180 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm
Courtois tore his ACL. Would De Gea go there or has he been snapped up?

Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

The G in Gerrard

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20181 on: Today at 01:41:45 pm
We were linked with Alex Scott I believe from Bristol City but he's joining Bournemouth for £20 million.


Tobelius

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20182 on: Today at 01:45:40 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 12:24:29 pm
Doku to City apparently.

 :( There goes my dream Doku Daka Doak forward line,sigh.


Gerry Attrick

  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20183 on: Today at 01:48:25 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 01:41:45 pm
We were linked with Alex Scott I believe from Bristol City but he's joining Bournemouth for £20 million.

Good signing for them as hell probably stay if they drop and get them promoted.


Andar

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20184 on: Today at 02:12:44 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

You are forgetting the biggest trophy of the lot. He will have a genuine chance of winning the CL at Bayern. Maybe not this season, but he'll have a few shots if he was there for the next 5 years.


Dim Glas

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20185 on: Today at 02:16:13 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

how impressive is winning the PL with Abu Dhabi?

Its still a league title regardless, for a player whos won the square root of fuck all in his career.


rafathegaffa83

  
  
  
  
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20186 on: Today at 02:16:47 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on Today at 01:20:39 pm
De Gea is still a free agent ...

No need to worry about an errant fax machine these days


Spanish Al

  
  
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,995
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20187 on: Today at 02:25:24 pm »
Be funny if Kane went there and next season is the season where Dortmund dont shit the bed and pipped Bayern to the title.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20188 on: Today at 02:26:26 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 02:25:24 pm
Be funny if Kane went there and next season is the season where Dortmund dont shit the bed and pipped Bayern to the title.

It'd be funny but it just won't happen.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,352
  • Seis Veces
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20189 on: Today at 02:58:36 pm »
Shame Courtois couldn't have done that on May 27 2022  ;D

Doku's an interesting one. Not sure his end product is great but I'm sure he can add tap ins to his game like Sterling did. There has been a couple of times I've seen him where he's just done ridiculous shit that has you on the edge of your seat. He'll probably just be a shit Ben Doak  :D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20190 on: Today at 03:07:40 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 02:58:36 pm
Shame Courtois couldn't have done that on May 27 2022  ;D

Doku's an interesting one. Not sure his end product is great but I'm sure he can add tap ins to his game like Sterling did. There has been a couple of times I've seen him where he's just done ridiculous shit that has you on the edge of your seat. He'll probably just be a shit Ben Doak  :D

I watched that again and whilst he played good and the saves were decent, they weren't out of this world and our finishing was just poor on the day
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,412
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20191 on: Today at 03:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:07:40 pm
I watched that again and whilst he played good and the saves were decent, they weren't out of this world and our finishing was just poor on the day

The save on salah with his upper arm was so fucking infuriating
Logged

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,512
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20192 on: Today at 03:11:35 pm »
Buendia has done his ACL as well, out for the season.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,947
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20193 on: Today at 03:16:29 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 03:08:31 pm
The save on salah with his upper arm was so fucking infuriating

Just instinctive and one where you felt it wasn't happening  :(
Logged

Offline Elzar

  • train station gate frustration - delia smith fan club founder ('ave it!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,201
  • Bam!
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20194 on: Today at 03:22:23 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 03:11:35 pm
Buendia has done his ACL as well, out for the season.

Saw they are going after Zaniolo as a replacement?

Madrid would seem obvious for De Gea now, but the wages are probably the reason he still has no club. United wages will not be matches anywhere for his quality, he's be lucky to get even half. Probably more likely they look towards a bit of a lesser known option in the league.
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Offline PhiLFC#1

  • The Messiah! He rawks amongst us
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,678
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20195 on: Today at 03:24:34 pm »
I weirdly just can't see Kane playing for Bayern, doesn't look or sound right
Logged

Online Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,367
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20196 on: Today at 03:24:46 pm »
I hope Bayern know how difficult salary negotiations are going to be with his agent, his agents very first transfer negotiations.
Logged

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,739
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20197 on: Today at 03:25:24 pm »
Quote from: PhiLFC#1 on Today at 03:24:34 pm
I weirdly just can't see Kane playing for Bayern, doesn't look or sound right

Perhaps German is his actual first language though.
Logged
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich - Idles.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,723
  • Truthiness
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20198 on: Today at 03:26:20 pm »
Quote from: Machae on Today at 03:16:29 pm
Just instinctive and one where you felt it wasn't happening  :(
Almost switched it off at that stage. If it had gone to penalties he would have saved about 4 with his big schnoz.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,874
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20199 on: Today at 04:12:40 pm »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 11:37:26 am
How impressive is winning the Bundesliga with Bayern though? Even last season when Bayern had season ending meltdowns in all areas of the organization they still won the league.

In Bayern you join a team who has a realistic (if sometimes slim) chance of winning the CL every season. Firstly by qualifying every season. Secondly by having one of the biggest budgets of CL teams.

Beyond Real Madrid, City, PSG and Barcelona who else is regularly in the CL and consistently has squad with potential to win the trophy?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
