THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20120 on: Today at 08:29:43 pm
Have West Ham been linked to any strikers? Scamacca or whatever his name is has gone to Atlanta hasn't he?
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20121 on: Today at 08:32:54 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:27:53 pm
A team like West Ham need to be taking a chance on Gift Orban from Genk. Hes not real.
His name really doesn't sound real ;)
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20122 on: Today at 08:35:00 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Today at 08:29:43 pm
Have West Ham been linked to any strikers? Scamacca or whatever his name is has gone to Atlanta hasn't he?
a lot of talks about PSG youngster Ekitike
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20123 on: Today at 08:47:20 pm
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20124 on: Today at 09:07:47 pm
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 08:35:00 pm
a lot of talks about PSG youngster Ekitike

Apparently Everton are in talks to sign him on loan per romano
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20125 on: Today at 09:14:41 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:27:53 pm
A team like West Ham need to be taking a chance on Gift Orban from Genk. Hes not real.

Beware of Genk bringing Gift.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20126 on: Today at 09:19:51 pm
One of the most scattergun recruitment policies you'll ever see

Quote

Chelsea have been working hard to add more depth and experience in midfield. They are also in talks over a £20m move for Leeds Uniteds Tyler Adams. They have been linked with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Leicester do not want to sell the midfielder.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/09/chelsea-hope-to-seal-moises-caicedo-deal-in-time-for-seasons-opener
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20127 on: Today at 09:25:21 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 09:19:51 pm
One of the most scattergun recruitment policies you'll ever see

Quote

Chelsea have been working hard to add more depth and experience in midfield. They are also in talks over a £20m move for Leeds Uniteds Tyler Adams. They have been linked with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall but Leicester do not want to sell the midfielder.
https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/aug/09/chelsea-hope-to-seal-moises-caicedo-deal-in-time-for-seasons-opener[/wuote]
As the saying goes, if you throw enough shit...

We're not even warming up our good arm.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20128 on: Today at 09:35:39 pm
Ramsey to Burnley for £14m??

That a wild one.

https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1689371278925348864?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Dont understand this at all
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20129 on: Today at 09:42:07 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:39 pm
Ramsey to Burnley for £14m??

That a wild one.

https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1689371278925348864?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Dont understand this at all
You thinking of Jacob? Jacob's the good brother.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20130 on: Today at 09:42:35 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:39 pm
Ramsey to Burnley for £14m??

That a wild one.

https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1689371278925348864?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Dont understand this at all

Jacob is the good one. Thats his brother who was playing in the Championship last season
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20131 on: Today at 09:45:53 pm
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 09:42:35 pm
Jacob is the good one. Thats his brother who was playing in the Championship last season
Ohhh

Theres a brother I cant cope with that! ;D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20132 on: Today at 09:46:56 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:45:53 pm
Ohhh

Theres a brother I cant cope with that! ;D

Yeah That's Aaron Ramsey, not his brother Jacob and also not Aaron Ramsey that you probably think of. :D
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20133 on: Today at 09:47:20 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:35:39 pm
Ramsey to Burnley for £14m??

That a wild one.

https://twitter.com/david_ornstein/status/1689371278925348864?s=61&t=IBM61bzNciP9yNB3C-HiEg


Dont understand this at all
Selling him Archer too maybe huh.
Both had good championship seasons irc
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20134 on: Today at 09:50:58 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:47:20 pm
Selling him Archer too maybe huh.
Both had good championship seasons irc

Don't Villa fans have very high hopes for Archer? Seems weird they'd be shopping him as well.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
Reply #20135 on: Today at 09:56:02 pm
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 09:50:58 pm
Don't Villa fans have very high hopes for Archer? Seems weird they'd be shopping him as well.
From my understanding yes they do.
