Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:48:09 am
Agreed, feels like he's a media made player and Utd got sucked in because they hilarious believed he'd be their Van Dijk. I reckon he'll be shit and hated there. I get the "he'll be deep and just head stuff away" thing but the guy is thick as shit and has cement feet, it won't end well, a bit like when he tried to mark Giroud in the world cup.
He had a great run vs Man City & it seemed to up his price by about 40m.
I do remember early days at Leicester he did look good but slow on the turn
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 10:58:22 am »
I think Maguire will be fine at West Ham, like he was at Leicester. He wasn't a £70m footballer and things didn't go well for him at United but he's not the worst defender and will be fine under Moyes in a team that like to sit.

West Ham had a bid rejected for Kalvin Phillips when he was at Leeds, before he left for City, so I wonder would they go back there are part of this Paqueta chat. Seems the player wants to go so it probably gets done. Gallagher they have been linked to too, so maybe there is a need for a more creative element. What is Coutinho's situation? Is he at Villa permanently?

EDIT: COUNTINHO IS 31!! Did not realise.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 11:03:44 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

He had a very good season in France tbf, with a lot of potential ... a young striker who can put ball in back of next, 50m seems reasonable.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

Why, he scored 21 goals in ligue 1 last season. United have spent 70m on someone who scored 10 in serie a.

If we were buying balogun after his last season, wed be quoted 60-70m by some french or italian club
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

United signed a striker who scored 9 league goals last season for 75m.

Balogun scored 21 league goals last season. Can't blame them for wanting that much really.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:39:15 am
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
🚨 West Ham reach agreement with Southampton to sign James Ward-Prowse. #SaintsFC set to receive fee in of ~£30m. 28yo expected to sign 4yr contract. #WHUFC & midfielder keen to complete move asap. Ward-Prowse + Maguire key deals for Hammers @TheAthleticFC

At the end of the day that was always the best offer they'd get for JWP. The £40m shouts were always far-fetched. West Ham walking away probably helped. There were no other suitors
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
McTominay for 50m next...
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:09:53 am
McTominay for 50m next...

Maybe Gallagher? Seems like they will need to profile someone more creative, especially if Paqueta goes.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 11:18:02 am »
These transfer fees are absolutely ridiculous.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 11:18:46 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:05:42 am
United signed a striker who scored 9 league goals last season for 75m.

Balogun scored 21 league goals last season. Can't blame them for wanting that much really.

I think that's fair, a huge goal return as you say. Question for me is, couldn't Arsenal do with someone posting those kind of numbers?
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20051 on: Today at 11:21:43 am »
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 11:03:44 am
He had a very good season in France tbf, with a lot of potential ... a young striker who can put ball in back of next, 50m seems reasonable.

Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:04:26 am
Why, he scored 21 goals in ligue 1 last season. United have spent 70m on someone who scored 10 in serie a.

If we were buying balogun after his last season, wed be quoted 60-70m by some french or italian club

Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:05:42 am
United signed a striker who scored 9 league goals last season for 75m.

Balogun scored 21 league goals last season. Can't blame them for wanting that much really.

Not sure Man Utd can be used as a barometer bearing in mind they regularly overpay for their players.

The sooner transfer fees are abolished the better. It's gotten completely out of control now. There used to be an argument for adequate compensation for smaller clubs as they were the ones who brought the players through or gave them their chance but now it just feels like we're heading to a point where only a handful of clubs will be able to afford to buy players.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20052 on: Today at 11:22:54 am »
I'd feel sick if I were a WHU fan watching Moyes spunk the Rice money on dross like Maguire and Ward-Prowse.

Like £60m for a midfielder who's only contribution will be 3 or 4 FK's a season & a 30 year old CB who's absolutely shite & been the Premier League's laughing stock for 4 straight years.

With talk of them going in for the likes of fucking McTominay I'd be very concerned if I were them. They were pretty crap domestically last season, they've lost their best player and so far replaced him with shite and they'll have the Europa League to navigate too.

Can see Moyes relegating them this season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20053 on: Today at 11:24:15 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:21:43 am
Not sure Man Utd can be used as a barometer bearing in mind they regularly overpay for their players.

The sooner transfer fees are abolished the better. It's gotten completely out of control now. There used to be an argument for adequate compensation for smaller clubs as they were the ones who brought the players through or gave them their chance but now it just feels like we're heading to a point where only a handful of clubs will be able to afford to buy players.

You are right, and its risen sharply in the last 2 years even. We signed odegaard for 30m 2 years ago and it didnt look cheap at the time. 30m was a decent outlay, now any half decent player and the bidding starts at 50m , this used to be reserved for world class proven talent.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20054 on: Today at 11:25:42 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 11:18:46 am
I think that's fair, a huge goal return as you say. Question for me is, couldn't Arsenal do with someone posting those kind of numbers?

I prefer him to Nketiah but no one will pay decent money for Nketiah
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20055 on: Today at 11:28:53 am »
Sad that Maguire is gonna leave United. Really wanted him to stay until his contract was up and he was well into his 30s. I'm absolutely amazed they've decided to pay 30 million for him.

If I was a West Ham fan I'd feel sick about the incomings after Rice has gone and Paqueta might too. Ward Prowse and McTominay are proper David Moyes signings, they'll struggle a bit next season I think but not quite relegation stuff. Harder European games too but they'll probably go out in the groups or back down to the Conference League.

Just furthers how shit that Conference League is for me. You've made a competition so bad that David Moyes can win it with a crap West Ham team. They still should have sacked him IMO.

Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:22:54 am
I'd feel sick if I were a WHU fan watching Moyes spunk the Rice money on dross like Maguire and Ward-Prowse.

Like £60m for a midfielder who's only contribution will be 3 or 4 FK's a season & a 30 year old CB who's absolutely shite & been the Premier League's laughing stock for 4 straight years.

With talk of them going in for the likes of fucking McTominay I'd be very concerned if I were them. They were pretty crap domestically last season, they've lost their best player and so far replaced him with shite and they'll have the Europa League to navigate too.

Can see Moyes relegating them this season.

I've basically just said what you have word for word  :lmao

Yeah they're in for a stinker IMO and it'll be awful football to watch under Moyes with those signings.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20056 on: Today at 11:34:17 am »
Exactly. It was a pyrrhic victory for West Ham, since otherwise he would have been sacked. Moyes will ruin the club signing these rubbish players, probably signed at high wages.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20057 on: Today at 11:38:23 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:34:17 am
Exactly. It was a pyrrhic victory for West Ham, since otherwise he would have been sacked. Moyes will ruin the club signing these rubbish players, probably signed at high wages.

They'd have been crucified by the media for doing it, but cutting ties with Moyes after the final and having a fresh start might have been the better long-term decision for them. These signings on paper don't look likely to improve them that much and don't address their lack of a forward and a need for a long-term GK solution
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20058 on: Today at 11:40:29 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:38:23 am
They'd have been crucified by the media for doing it, but cutting ties with Moyes after the final and having a fresh start might have been the better long-term decision for them. These signings on paper don't look likely to improve them that much and don't address their lack of a forward and a need for a long-term GK solution

What they should have done was continue to fight with him over signings so that he eventually quit.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20059 on: Today at 11:42:52 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 11:38:23 am
They'd have been crucified by the media for doing it, but cutting ties with Moyes after the final and having a fresh start might have been the better long-term decision for them. These signings on paper don't look likely to improve them that much and don't address their lack of a forward and a need for a long-term GK solution

They may not have even been crucified - a lot of the talk in the media afterwards was how Moyes can leave on a high, West Ham kick on and Moyes leaves a legend. It would have been for the best all round honestly
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20060 on: Today at 11:43:25 am »
Quote from: shook on Today at 11:40:29 am
What they should have done was continue to fight with him over signings so that he eventually quit.

I don't think he would have quit. More likely he'd have complained more in public.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20061 on: Today at 11:43:33 am »
Just me that thinks old Harry might actually do alright at West Ham? Hes a lower premier league team player at best and I feel like without the hype surrounding him this is more his level and comfort zone

He wasnt glaringly shit when Man Utd paid all that money for him. Worth £70m at the time? Not a chance but he was a solid enough player at the level he was at
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20062 on: Today at 11:45:59 am »
JWP corners onto slabhead? Honestly Maguire is going into my fpl.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20063 on: Today at 11:52:11 am »
Transfer fees are absolutely mental. Football needs to burst and it needs to happen asap
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20064 on: Today at 11:52:39 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Today at 11:43:33 am
Just me that thinks old Harry might actually do alright at West Ham? Hes a lower premier league team player at best and I feel like without the hype surrounding him this is more his level and comfort zone

He wasnt glaringly shit when Man Utd paid all that money for him. Worth £70m at the time? Not a chance but he was a solid enough player at the level he was at

He'll look better there than he has at United but that's not hard.

Imo hes not an improvement on what they already have, will probably become one of their highest paid players and takes up a spot for someone younger and potentially better to come in.

He can't run, he can't pass, he turns slowly and is dangerously poor on the ball leading to the mistakes we've all become used to seeing.

If they have him stood on the 18 yard line heading things away and don't ask him to do any of the above then maybe he'll look somewhat adequate.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20065 on: Today at 11:58:05 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 11:52:11 am
Transfer fees are absolutely mental. Football needs to burst and it needs to happen asap

People have been saying this since Covid. People need to realise this isn't going away.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20066 on: Today at 12:05:57 pm »
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 11:52:39 am
He'll look better there than he has at United but that's not hard.

Imo hes not an improvement on what they already have, will probably become one of their highest paid players and takes up a spot for someone younger and potentially better to come in.

He can't run, he can't pass, he turns slowly and is dangerously poor on the ball leading to the mistakes we've all become used to seeing.

If they have him stood on the 18 yard line heading things away and don't ask him to do any of the above then maybe he'll look somewhat adequate.

How many teams play like that now though, not many.

Maguire's main problem, and now West Ham's main problem, is that top level club football moved on from systems that Maguire is comfortable in years ago. His strengths are no longer of much use and his weaknesses are the strengths of most of the opponents in the PL. That's why he can manage to pass in international football, the international game is years behind top level club football.

Moyes himself is a manager very much in the mold of Maguire as a player, a dinosaur, a relic. West Ham are in deep trouble this season.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20067 on: Today at 12:08:13 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:58:05 am
People have been saying this since Covid. People need to realise this isn't going away.

Most teams seem to have cottoned on to the fact. Clearly we didnt read that email yet.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20068 on: Today at 12:10:53 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:25:42 am
I prefer him to Nketiah but no one will pay decent money for Nketiah

Someone smart in the bottom half of the table probably should - had a super cold run of finishing last year that means hell be under valued
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20069 on: Today at 12:19:26 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:58:05 am
People have been saying this since Covid. People need to realise this isn't going away.


In an ordinary situation, banning betting advertising would deflate the bubble a bit, as Sky, etc would substantially lower what they pay for football rights. But, in the shitstained football world we exist in, that would just hand the sportwashing financial dopers even more of an advantage.

.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20070 on: Today at 12:36:46 pm »
And I'm doubly pissed off about Ol' Slabby because I'd just put Fabianski into my fantasy team.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20071 on: Today at 01:19:17 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:24:31 am
He's not really a Moyes player so I think it's likely this happens.  Just all about getting the most money they can from City.
He's limited by Moyes' style of play. He'd do very well at City.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20072 on: Today at 01:33:42 pm »
I'm going to go against the grain and say that Maguire and JWP will do well for West Ham. In fact I would go as far as saying that if they spent the Rice money on those two and McTominay (which might still happen apparently), a team in the bottom half would do better with those 3 than with Rice alone.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20073 on: Today at 01:46:48 pm »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 01:33:42 pm
I'm going to go against the grain and say that Maguire and JWP will do well for West Ham. In fact I would go as far as saying that if they spent the Rice money on those two and McTominay (which might still happen apparently), a team in the bottom half would do better with those 3 than with Rice alone.

They'll do well in the sense that they will help West Ham get to / consolidate being mid-table. Which is fine, but at the same time, shouldn't a club like them be looking at signing players that at least have the potential to take them further? I can't imagine Brighton for example being interested in either.

I'd be very unimpressed if I was West Ham. Not because they're necessarily bad signings, but they're just boring as fuck. Zero excitement.
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20074 on: Today at 02:16:11 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:24:56 am
Imagine David Moyes with £175m to spend.



:lmao
Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20075 on: Today at 02:17:25 pm »
Awful high fee for Paqueta based on...not much? I know he's loved by the boffins but what has he really done at WHU to warrant that fee? I'm sure he'll be brilliant at City, mind.
