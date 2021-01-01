Sad that Maguire is gonna leave United. Really wanted him to stay until his contract was up and he was well into his 30s. I'm absolutely amazed they've decided to pay 30 million for him.
If I was a West Ham fan I'd feel sick about the incomings after Rice has gone and Paqueta might too. Ward Prowse and McTominay are proper David Moyes signings, they'll struggle a bit next season I think but not quite relegation stuff. Harder European games too but they'll probably go out in the groups or back down to the Conference League.
Just furthers how shit that Conference League is for me. You've made a competition so bad that David Moyes can win it with a crap West Ham team. They still should have sacked him IMO.
I'd feel sick if I were a WHU fan watching Moyes spunk the Rice money on dross like Maguire and Ward-Prowse.
Like £60m for a midfielder who's only contribution will be 3 or 4 FK's a season & a 30 year old CB who's absolutely shite & been the Premier League's laughing stock for 4 straight years.
With talk of them going in for the likes of fucking McTominay I'd be very concerned if I were them. They were pretty crap domestically last season, they've lost their best player and so far replaced him with shite and they'll have the Europa League to navigate too.
Can see Moyes relegating them this season.
Yeah they're in for a stinker IMO and it'll be awful football to watch under Moyes with those signings.