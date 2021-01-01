I think Maguire will be fine at West Ham, like he was at Leicester. He wasn't a £70m footballer and things didn't go well for him at United but he's not the worst defender and will be fine under Moyes in a team that like to sit.



West Ham had a bid rejected for Kalvin Phillips when he was at Leeds, before he left for City, so I wonder would they go back there are part of this Paqueta chat. Seems the player wants to go so it probably gets done. Gallagher they have been linked to too, so maybe there is a need for a more creative element. What is Coutinho's situation? Is he at Villa permanently?



EDIT: COUNTINHO IS 31!! Did not realise.