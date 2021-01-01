« previous next »
Online MD1990

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20040 on: Today at 10:58:14 am »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 10:48:09 am
Agreed, feels like he's a media made player and Utd got sucked in because they hilarious believed he'd be their Van Dijk. I reckon he'll be shit and hated there. I get the "he'll be deep and just head stuff away" thing but the guy is thick as shit and has cement feet, it won't end well, a bit like when he tried to mark Giroud in the world cup.
He had a great run vs Man City & it seemed to up his price by about 40m.
I do remember early days at Leicester he did look good but slow on the turn
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20041 on: Today at 10:58:22 am »
I think Maguire will be fine at West Ham, like he was at Leicester. He wasn't a £70m footballer and things didn't go well for him at United but he's not the worst defender and will be fine under Moyes in a team that like to sit.

West Ham had a bid rejected for Kalvin Phillips when he was at Leeds, before he left for City, so I wonder would they go back there are part of this Paqueta chat. Seems the player wants to go so it probably gets done. Gallagher they have been linked to too, so maybe there is a need for a more creative element. What is Coutinho's situation? Is he at Villa permanently?

EDIT: COUNTINHO IS 31!! Did not realise.
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20042 on: Today at 11:01:06 am »
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.
Online Phineus

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20043 on: Today at 11:03:44 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

He had a very good season in France tbf, with a lot of potential ... a young striker who can put ball in back of next, 50m seems reasonable.
Online The North Bank

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20044 on: Today at 11:04:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

Why, he scored 21 goals in ligue 1 last season. United have spent 70m on someone who scored 10 in serie a.

If we were buying balogun after his last season, wed be quoted 60-70m by some french or italian club
Online Caston

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20045 on: Today at 11:05:42 am »
Quote from: Henry Kissinger on Today at 11:01:06 am
Arsenal aim to sell more squad players during pre-season to offset some of their spending and have rejected an offer from Monaco for the striker Folarin Balogun, who they are thought to value at around £50m.

Saw this in The Guardian. How many games has this guy played for Arsenal? 50m seems outrageous even at the stupid prices we're seeing this summer.

United signed a striker who scored 9 league goals last season for 75m.

Balogun scored 21 league goals last season. Can't blame them for wanting that much really.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20046 on: Today at 11:08:27 am »
Quote from: The Final Third on Today at 10:39:15 am
David Ornstein@David_Ornstein
🚨 West Ham reach agreement with Southampton to sign James Ward-Prowse. #SaintsFC set to receive fee in of ~£30m. 28yo expected to sign 4yr contract. #WHUFC & midfielder keen to complete move asap. Ward-Prowse + Maguire key deals for Hammers @TheAthleticFC

At the end of the day that was always the best offer they'd get for JWP. The £40m shouts were always far-fetched. West Ham walking away probably helped. There were no other suitors
Online Gerard00

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20047 on: Today at 11:09:53 am »
McTominay for 50m next...
Online Ciara (with a capital "C")

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20048 on: Today at 11:15:20 am »
Quote from: Gerard00 on Today at 11:09:53 am
McTominay for 50m next...

Maybe Gallagher? Seems like they will need to profile someone more creative, especially if Paqueta goes.
Online Agent99

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20049 on: Today at 11:18:02 am »
These transfer fees are absolutely ridiculous.
Online Barefoot Doctor

Re: THE NON-LIVERPOOL TRANSFER THREAD
« Reply #20050 on: Today at 11:18:46 am »
Quote from: Caston on Today at 11:05:42 am
United signed a striker who scored 9 league goals last season for 75m.

Balogun scored 21 league goals last season. Can't blame them for wanting that much really.

I think that's fair, a huge goal return as you say. Question for me is, couldn't Arsenal do with someone posting those kind of numbers?
