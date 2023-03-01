Half of that debt is an intercompany loan for the infrastructure, while other (bank) debt fell by 21m from 2021 to 2022.
The point is that FSG ain’t going to issue new debt of £250m (like arsenal in 21/22) to bet on players, which Arsenal are doing. They’ve been clear about that since they took over. So unless they have some change of strategy, people are basically shouting at clouds.
My point was solely in raising Peter's awareness, nothing beyond that.
He was saying he doesn't want LFC having any debt, because that would lead to same outcome as H&G, so I just linked to the facts from the accounts that unfortunately he's around £150mil too late for his wish to come true.
(and saying he's shouting at clouds is purely your comment, not mine! I don't endorse!
)