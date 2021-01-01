I know. Imagine supporting a club with tons of money who can't get a key summer signing made a week before the season starts despite being only 5m or so from the asking price. Couldn't be my club.



I mean clearly it isn't an issue that can occur in negotiations when you are separated in valuation. It's obviously just a sign of how bad Bayern Munich are at this that they couldn't sign a player within the first few bids, or get the signing done before the start of the season. That never happens to teams, NEVER. How bad must they be!!!I mean there second bid for him was 4 weeks ago. Why did they take so long to bid again, what are they clowns?